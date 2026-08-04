Iowa Speedway Boss Drops Multi-Million Dollar Announcement Securing Long-Term NASCAR Future

Since opening its gates in 2006, Iowa Speedway has grown into one of the Midwest’s premier short tracks. It has hosted everything from IndyCar to NASCAR’s national touring series. And its profile rose even further after landing the NASCAR Cup Series’ Iowa Corn 350, which is also the next race on the schedule. The Speedway has cemented its place on the sport’s biggest stage. Now, the venue has received another major boost.

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Iowa Speedway set for major transformation

The Iowa Speedway officials unveiled a multi-million-dollar investment aimed at securing its long-term future in NASCAR, as reported earlier today.

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It is set to receive nearly $20 million in upgrades after securing another NASCAR Cup Series race for the 2027 season. Speedway President Eric Peterson revealed the news during Monday night’s Newton City Council meeting. He confirmed that the investment will modernize multiple areas of the facility while reinforcing the venue’s place on NASCAR’s schedule.

Peterson also shared that NASCAR is expected to announce the third consecutive sell-out for this weekend’s Cup Series event at Iowa Speedway. This showcases the growing popularity of the track since it joined the Cup calendar. The back-to-back sell-outs have strengthened the speedway’s case as one of NASCAR’s most successful recent additions.

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According to Peterson, the improvement project will be funded through a combination of state grants and significant financial investment from NASCAR. The work will extend well beyond the racing surface. There are plans to both resurface the track and improve the overall fan experience.

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“You’ll see a major improvement in things like our midway display, our walk-through areas, our gates, our parking lots, our suites, our Newton Club, and the list goes on and on,” Peterson said while outlining the scope of the renovations.

Peterson added that further details about the investment and construction timeline will be unveiled during official announcements scheduled for Thursday. With another Cup Series date already locked in for 2027 and a substantial infrastructure project about to begin, Iowa Speedway appears poised to strengthen its position as one of NASCAR’s cornerstone venues for years to come.

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The off-track news isn’t the only reason Iowa Speedway will be in the spotlight this weekend. As the venue prepares for another sold-out Cup Series race, one of stock car racing’s brightest young talents is set to make a career-defining debut.

Carson Brown set to make NASCAR O’Reilly Series debut at Iowa

This weekend’s race at Iowa Speedway will also mark a major milestone for one of Richard Childress Racing’s brightest young prospects.

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Carson Brown is set to make his NASCAR O’Reilly Series debut. He will be driving the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Chevrolet in what many view as the next step in his rapid rise through the stock car ranks.

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The 18-year-old from New London, North Carolina, arrives at Iowa with an impressive résumé despite his age. Brown currently leads the ASA STARS National Super Late Model Tour championship after collecting four victories and two runner-up finishes in six starts this season with Anthony Campi Racing. He has also earned victories in both ARCA and Trans-Am. Plus, he regularly contends for wins in the CARS Late Model Stock Tour with Lee Pulliam Performance.

Brown will also become the youngest driver to take the green flag in the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Series season, adding another notable achievement to his growing career.

Speaking ahead of the event, Brown said, “I’ve been fortunate to race with great teams, filled with really smart and driven people, who have prepared me for this moment. The O’Reilly Series is a big step, but it’s the right step and I’m definitely ready for it. It’s an awesome opportunity and I’m proud to be doing it with Chevrolet, Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and Distributor Wire & Cable.”

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With Iowa welcoming another sold-out NASCAR weekend, Brown’s highly anticipated debut provides another compelling storyline for fans to follow alongside the Cup Series action.