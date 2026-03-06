IROC Drops Historic Comeback Message With 67-YO NASCAR Veteran

After leading a glorious career, a comeback is a thrilling event for fans. Mark Martin’s name resonates across motorsports circles to this day, 13 years after he retired from racing. The 40-time Cup Series race winner remains relevant to NASCAR, being vocal about the issues facing the sport today. However, Martin’s name is legendary not only in NASCAR, but also in IROC – the memory of which we can invoke for an upcoming event.

Another legendary name in the NASCAR line-up

“IROC’s all-time winningest driver is locked in for Heritage. 🔒,” IROC’s Instagram account posted recently.

And the premier American auto racing competition is referring to none other than Mark Martin. The 67-year-old veteran racer is a five-time champion in the International Race of Champions, having picked up 13 race trophies. Flaunting this glorious resume, Mark Martin will take the wheel at the Heritage Invitational on Friday, April 10, for IROC’s Ten-Tenths Motor Club debut.

Mark Martin joins a star-studded field. It includes NASCAR greats like four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, 2003 Cup champion Kurt Busch, and 2000 NASCAR Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte. Other big names include five-time IMSA champion Scott Pruett, 1993 IMSA GTS champion Tommy Kendall, versatile fan favorite Max Papis, Trans Am veteran Tomy Drissi, and longtime IROC racer Ken Schrader.

The IROC brand lay dormant after its historic run from 1973 to 2006. Then, Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman acquired the name and began rebuilding the legacy, beginning with a 2024 exhibition event at Lime Rock Park, in which Mark Martin took part. The first time the veteran was invited was back in 1989.

“It was an incredible honor to be invited, to be a part of such an incredible, worldwide group,” Martin recalled in 2024. “I got to race with Martin Brundle and Emerson Fittipaldi and all kinds of guys that I never would have got to race with. It was just a great experience being able to rub elbows with so many people from drag racing and dirt like Steve Kinser.”

Last week, IROC held a Goodyear tire test at the facility in Concord, North Carolina. Jeff Gordon, Kurt Busch, and Bobby Labonte logged a lot of laps around the track ahead of the Heritage Invitational event. The upcoming three-day event will also include Vintage Indy exhibitions, a celebrity Pro-Am race, and the Heritage Invitational Concours featuring significant cars.

With Mark Martin returning to IROC, the veteran is stirring up a lot of hype. But NASCAR fans will get a treat before the IROC event.

A ride of pride for the veteran

Before we reminisce about Mark Martin’s IROC glory, we will get to remember his achievements on a certain NASCAR track. That is Darlington Raceway, a South Carolina oval where Martin is tied with Dale Earnhardt for most wins – 12. And Martin will return to the Track Too Tough to Tame on March 22, as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Goodyear 400.

“Darlington has always been one of the most challenging and rewarding tracks I’ve ever raced,” said Mark Martin. “To come back and serve as the Honorary Pace Car Driver for the Goodyear 400 is truly special. The fans here appreciate the history of this sport, and I’m looking forward to seeing so many familiar faces.”

“Mark Martin’s incredible success at Darlington Raceway is a byproduct of the hard work and talent he combined to make him a fan favorite,” said Darlington Raceway President Josh Harris. “He still represents the grit, determination, and excellence that define Darlington Raceway. And we’re honored to have him lead the field to green for the Goodyear 400.”

Mark Martin’s comeback to both NASCAR and IROC tracks feels nostalgic. And it offers us fans a chance to buckle up for two amazing events – let’s see how they unfold!