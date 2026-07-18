Is Carson Hocevar Dating Tabitha Swatosh? Inside the NASCAR Driver’s Relationship Status

Carson Hocevar is regarded as a massive talent in the NASCAR Cup scene and the future of the sport. Love him or hate him, nobody can ignore him. For a long time, he had come so close, yet so far from a maiden NASCAR Cup win, until this year at Talladega. That win shot him to superstardom and he became an instant celebrity. From talk show appearances to the Met Gala, Carson Hocevar was living the high life.

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Is Carson Hocevar dating Tabitha Swatosh?

Given his popularity, there has been a fair bit of speculation about his personal life, especially in the dating scene. It is no secret that he harboured a celebrity crush on singer Sabrina Carpenter. Now there are rumours suggesting that he is dating influencer Tabitha Swatosh. So far, nothing is concrete, as neither Hocevar nor Swatosh have made anything public.

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Imago ATLANTA, GA – JULY 12: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet waves to the crowd during driver introductions prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Quaker State 400 on July 12, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUL 12 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26071212292400

However, there were certain clips that went viral on social media, where the two were spotted together. Apparently, she was spotted at the last race, attending as a spectator. Then fuel was added to the fire when they made an appearance at the TIME100 Sports Gala in New York, together. Later on, she reposted a clip of Carson Hocevar’s viral radio message on TikTok. With all this evidence, could anyone be blamed for putting the puzzle pieces together?

Who is Tabitha Swatosh?

So who is Tabitha Swatosh? She is a 25-year-old social media influencer and former beauty pageant winner. She has TikTok, Instagram and YouTube accounts, but her supposed favorite social media platform is Snapchat. Her parents are Mathew and Stacie, and she has a younger brother and younger sister, the latter has made a few appearances on her social media.

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Being such a public figure, there was always going to be scrutiny around Swatosh’s love life. Back in 2020, she was in a relationship with Matt Ryan, which lasted until 2021. A year later, she began a relationship with Michael Sanzone, before they eventually broke up in 2026. Now rumour would have it that Carson Hocevar could be next on the radar.

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Why are there rumors linking Carson Hocevar and Tabitha Swatosh?

As mentioned before, there has been a ton of speculation about their relationship, largely thanks to social media. There was the clip of them at the TIME100 Sports Gala, and the fact that they were spotted at the racetrack together. At the gala, the two were even photographed together and shared an intimate moment afterward, which blew up on social media.

Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 24: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chili s Ride the Dente Chevrolet walks in the garage area wearing a Hat honoring the late Kyle Busch prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 on May 24, 2026 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAY 24 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2605245947600

Last weekend at the EchoPark Speedway, Hocevar amused a bunch of people with his radio message. Apparently, he had a song stuck in his head and couldn’t figure out what song it was. His team managed to figure it out and played it for him for ‘extra motivation’, and the song in question was, ‘I Just Died In Your Arms’ by the band Cutting Crew. Later on, Swatosh posted the intimate moment with Carson Hocevar, with the same song in the background.

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Were there any past relationships of Carson Hocevar?

Hocevar is no stranger to romance, as he was in a relationship with Peyton Lanphear for a while. Back in 2022, their relationship went through a tough phase when Lanphear was diagnosed with cancer. The good news is that she successfully beat cancer that year. Carson Hocevar even tweeted, “Cancer is [a] very tough thing to watch and can only imagine dealing first-hand with it. However, my favorite person beat this battle today. Officially cancer-free!”

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Unfortunately, they soon broke up, and Hocevar began a relationship with Holley Hollan. It is worth mentioning that Lanphear and Hollan are both racers themselves, so there was common ground. So far, there hasn’t been any news of Hocevar and Hollan breaking up or anything. So the running theory is that Carson Hocevar and Tabitha Swatosh are just good friends, and she just happened to show up at the EchoPark Speedway.