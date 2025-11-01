Is Carson Kvapil Dating Anyone in 2025? JRM Star’s Relationship Status Explored

Carson Kvapil entered the highly competitive NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025 carrying the heavy mantle of JR Motorsports’ coveted No. 1 Chevrolet. As the successor of Sam Mayer, Kvapil was not merely another rookie but a second-generation racer, the son of a champion, Travis Kvapil, and a two-time CARS Tour champion forged in the intense heat of short-track battle.

Kvapil, who turned 22 in May this year, was accustomed to a blue-collar ethos. He spent his pre-NXS career working a full 40-hour week at the JRM late model shop and helping his father, Travis, prepare his brother Caden’s cars. But while Kvapil’s professional life is meticulously documented, fan curiosity often turns to his private life, especially his relationship.

What is Carson Kvapil’s previous dating history?

Kvapil’s personal life has largely stayed out of the media spotlight. The only specific information regarding Kvapil’s potential relationship status stems from his June 2022 Instagram post, captioned, “2 years with @macysherrill_.”

Macy Sherrill is her name. While not much information is available about her, her X profile says she hails from Statesville, North Carolina.

The June 2022 timeline of that post is crucial because that’s when their relationship would have started and firmly established well before Kvapil was announced as the full-time No. 1 JRM driver in October 2024. This means their relationship was also tested during Kvapil’s demanding period as a shop employee and a regional Late Model champion. So, after all those years, where are they today?

What we know about his relationship status in 2025

As of 2025, the two are still together, as Sherrill continues to regularly post his pictures from his races. And it’s not just her, Kvapil also joins her sometimes to upload their joint posts at the races he visits throughout the year. Their latest Instagram post was at Talladega from Sherrill’s account. On X, though, her last upload was a picture of her at Martinsville with the caption, “Nothing beats a @MartinsvilleSwy hotdog and cheering on @Carson_Kvapil!”

She also posted a picture from the Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL game at the Bank of America Stadium, captioning it with, “Thanks to Registix for the invite! @carsonkvapil and I had an fun time🏈” The couple was also present at the Earnhardt documentary premier together, as she posted a picture, writing, “Had a great night at the Earnhardt documentary premier!”

Sherril has proved that she will always be by Kvapil’s side, attending every race and celebrating every win, writing in an Instagram post, “Good, bad or ugly I’ll always be your biggest fan💙,” while also cheering on his JRM team, stating, “Bristol treated us well. P2 finish for the #1 @jrmotorsports team☺️”

What is Carson Kvapil’s background and his rise at JRM?

Carson Wade Kvapil, born on 22nd May, 2003, in Mooresville, North Carolina, grew up immersed in the demanding atmosphere of “Race City USA.” However, the defining characteristic of Kvapil’s development was not merely his name or lineage, but his hands-on dedication.

Kvapil established himself as an elite short-track specialist by dominating the original ranks, culminating in two CARS Tour Late Model Stock championships. However, his initial exposure to the national series was deliberately limited and focused on preparation rather than results. Over two years prior to his 2025 rookie season, he ran only three ARCA Menards Series races and two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races, including a Richmond start in 2025.

Thanks to those strong performances, JR Motorsports announced on Oct. 1, 2024, that Kvapil would pilot their No. 1 Chevrolet full-time for the 2025 season. After securing a sought-after full-time NXS seat for 2025, Kvapil discussed the demanding nature of the rookie campaign, saying, “These Xfinity cars are similar to the late model stuff but have different components. Short tracks are Saturday night fun racing; this NASCAR stuff is awesome, but I treat it more like a job.”

Though his strength remained visible on familiar venues, highlighted by a runner-up finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. On September 24, 2025, it was announced that Kvapil would run part-time in 2026, sharing the No. 1 car with rising prospect Connor Zilisch. But on October 29, 2025, just over a month later, JRM announced a reversal, confirming that Kvapil would continue driving the No. 1 full-time for the 2026 season.