Is Greg Biffle Related to Cleetus McFarland? Exploring Their Real Connection

The world of NASCAR and the world beyond it are devastated today due to an unfortunate accident. Greg Biffle, a 56-time NASCAR national series race winner, passed away tragically with his family in a plane crash at the Statesville airport in North Carolina. They were en route to racer and YouTuber Garrett Mitchell’s (aka Cleetus McFarland) house, as confirmed by him, to spend the afternoon there. In this hour of mourning, let’s take a deeper look at Biffle’s connection with McFarland, who was certainly close to the veteran.
Are Greg Biffle and Cleetus McFarland actually related by family?
No, Greg Biffle and Cleetus McFarland have no blood relations. Nevertheless, they were close to each other, almost like family. The fatal flight that the Biffle family took to visit McFarland’s family was presumably to celebrate the festive season.
McFarland confirmed this in a Facebook post: “Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane…because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”
NASCAR champion Greg Biffle, his wife, daughter, and son have died in a plane crash in North Carolina, according to YouTuber Garrett Mitchell.
Mitchell says the Biffle family was headed to spend the afternoon with him.
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2025
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2025
How Greg Biffle and Cleetus McFarland first crossed paths
According to a Facebook post by Greg Biffle on June 25th, the duo met each other a year back from that date. Biffle met with McFarland at the New England 900 race at Stafford Speedway, renamed as the Cleetus McFarland New England 900. Ryan Preece, RFK Racing Cup Series driver, won the 2025 iteration, edging a hard-charging Biffle, who washed up in second place.
After Biffle and McFarland and Biffle crossed paths, the rest was history. The duo collaborated with each other not only in racing matters but also in community efforts. They executed enormous disaster relief efforts when Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina in September 2024. Both iconic racers used their personal choppers to send aid to afflicted victims.
Why Greg Biffle appeared in Cleetus McFarland’s racing and media circle
After Greg Biffle and Cleetus McFarland joined hands for the Hurricane Helene disaster, the latter shot to fame inside NASCAR. McFarland, aka Garrett Mitchell, signed up for racing and made his ARCA debut at Daytona in February, completing 17 of 80 laps. But he was involved in a multi-car crash that relegated him to a 30th-place finish. Hence, Greg Biffle, along with Dale Earnhardt Jr., took up the task of tutoring McFarland. Mitchell appeared in Talladega and Bristol next, with Biffle by his side.
“Hopefully, we can make it further than 20 laps. That’s the first thing I’m hoping for,” Biffle said in talking about Mitchell’s effort at Talladega. “It’s hard to explain everything to somebody that’s never done it before in that short a time, but he’s done a great job. I think he learned a tremendous amount at Daytona and the fact that you know when an accident happens, you can’t avoid it. The car won’t react that fast and won’t get around it.”
How their relationship reflects NASCAR’s shift toward digital motorsports influencers
Garrett Mitchell has had a unique entry into NASCAR. In 2015, he adopted the moniker “Cleetus McFarland” after a character he created that went viral at Rocky Mountain Drag Week with Tom Bailey. The name Cleetus was assimilated by his YouTube channel, which has 4.2 million followers.
He began his automotive career with 1320Video. Greg Biffle explained in a Kenny Wallace YouTube video in April 2025 how a person like Mitchell can get approved by NASCAR.
“His background is drag racing, racing Crown Vicks on an oval, drifting, other types of driving things. So, what would his approval process look like? What about a off-road champion or somebody to that nature that has a ton of driving experience, car control talent?
“Think of a rally cross champion or a V8 supercar guy coming over. Or an open wheel person. I think every situation is slightly different from the amount of skill level they bring.”
Greg Biffle and Cleetus McFarland’s bond, albeit not so old, holds deep roots. Here’s to the immortal legacy of Biffle and his family.
