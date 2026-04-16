Is It Time for Chevy Group to Abandon Richard Childress’ Legacy? A Haunting Look Into ECR

Earnhardt-Childress Racing is more than a name. It is living proof of one of the most successful partnerships ever in the history of NASCAR. The partnership that started in 2007 has been powering multiple cars to victories and championships. However, lately their magic seems to be fading away towards nonexistence. This raises a scary question — Is it finally time for Richard Childress and Chevy teams to give up on ECR?

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The birth of ECR and rise to glory

In 2007, Dale Earnhardt Inc. and Richard Childress Racing joined hands to form Earnhardt-Childress Racing. They became Chevy’s engine development partner, supplying engines to race teams in all four major NASCAR series—Cup, O’Reilly, Truck, and ARCA.

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In 2016, ECR became a complete subsidiary of Richard Childress Racing, as the former team, Dale Earnhardt Inc., ceased operations in NASCAR. As an engine manufacturer, ECR has had a diverse client portfolio in NASCAR, including the likes of Furniture Row Racing, Wayne Taylor Racing, JTG Daugherty Racing, Tommy Baldwin Racing, Leavine Family Racing, StarCom Racing, Germain Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports, Legacy Motor Club, Action Express Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing, JDC-Miller Motorsports, Juncos Racing, and Kaulig Racing.

They have been fairly successful in NASCAR, being the only second engine manufacturer for Chevy besides Hendrick Motorsports. ECR engines have powered NASCAR teams to victory lane 250 times throughout their history. Other than that, it has also powered the Cadillac DPi-V.R to eight straight manufacturer championships from 2012 to 2018.

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A shadow of its former fame and success

While its history is full of golden moments, ECR has not been the best in the game for quite some time now. Their current clients are among the backmarkers of the NASCAR grid. Take Trackhouse Racing, for example.

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Drivers from Trackhouse regularly complain about the lack of power in the engines. They are hardly competitive in front of the better Chevy cars like Spire Motorsports from the NASCAR grid. The situation is similar with Kaulig Racing. Even though it still uses ECR engines for its Cup program, Kaulig Racing is way off the mark with low performance and reliability issues from past seasons.

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Even Richard Childress’ own drivers are hardly competitive on race weekends. Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon barely show any pace during qualifying and race days. This has become a worrying pattern in the Cup Series over the past few years, taking away the teams’ confidence in ECR engines. It is disastrous that out of all ECR engine-powered teams, only No. 97 is looking good enough to make it to the Chase this year.

If that does not ring warning bells, then Justin Marks’ comments about their performance do not bring confidence either. “We’re working hard. There were certainly some highlights from the weekend,” Marks said in a recent interview with SiriusXM. “But, ultimately, at the end of the day yesterday, it was just a tough race, tough results, and another step in the process of rebuilding this race team.”

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That being said, there are rumors that Trackhouse Racing might end up switching to Hendrick Motorsports for better performance with Chevy. Not only that, they have their own experts at Red Bull Racing Technologies who can help them out, similar to what Toyota does with TRD.

The O’Reilly Series program is moderately successful for ECR, but most of their wins come on Superspeedways and the only competitive team there is Richard Childress Racing.

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2026: Chevy’s bane of a season

While it is easy to shift the blame to ECR for everything, the matter can also be dealt with while keeping the bigger picture in mind. Chevy, as an engine supplier, has found little to no success this year. They only have one victory, with Chase Elliott taking away the clock at Bristol.

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So ECR struggles are being alleviated with the fact that Chevy has not been able to build a better package for the 2026 season. It is still too early to count ECR out of contention for the NASCAR Cup and O’Reilly Series. After all, ECR has built itself on a legacy of success and is still working hard towards the same.

They might have lost their way, but a rough patch in its golden history is not something that can destroy it so easily. For years, ECR engines have been a premier supplier for Chevy, and Richard Childress won’t be willing to let his golden goose destroy itself from the inside.

So no, it is not time for teams to shift from ECR yet. There is only one other engine manufacturer for Chevy-affiliated teams, and there is no guarantee that the current season’s lack of performance is something that is solely ECR’s fault.