Is It Too Soon for Connor Zilisch? Why Fast-Tracking Him Could Be Double-Edged Sword

Connor Zilisch burst onto the NASCAR scene at just 18, turning heads with a stunning Xfinity debut win at Watkins Glen in September 2024. He followed that up with victories at Pocono and COTA as he embarked on a full season Xfinity schedule with JR Motorsports in 2025. But despite early success, his Xfinity campaign hit some bumps, nerves, tight competition, and a few mid-pack finishes have tempered his rookie shine.

But all that changed with Trackhouse Racing. In January of this year, they tapped Zilisch for his first NASCAR Cup Series runs, backed by a Red Bull partnership, starting at COTA and later tackling the Charlotte 600, Atlanta, and Watkins Glen. Suddenly, the young phenom finds himself fast-tracked through NASCAR’s top tiers. But is this rocket ride premature, or is it the push he needs right now?

Will Connor Zilisch’s rookie success at JR Motorsports translate to Cup?

Connor Zilisch’s rookie season in the Xfinity series blasted off with fireworks. He picked up a win at Circuit of The Americas in just his third race after miserable finishes of 27th and 34th at Daytona and Atlanta. After that COTA win, Zilisch hit a slump, which any rookie would endure. From the start of March to the end of April, Zilisch had just two top-10 finishes, still adjusting to weekly oval racing. However, everything seemed to change after the wreck at Talladega.

Connor Zlisch hurt his back in a horrible last-lap crash inadvertently triggered by his best friend, Jesse Love. He was forced to miss a race while he recovered, but after returning, it’s been red-hot Connor every race. In five races since his return at Charlotte at the end of May, Zilisch has not finished outside the top-5 even once! He won his first oval race at Pocono and finished 2nd at Charlotte and Nashville just before that.

Pocono marked a watershed moment. With Dale Earnhardt Jr. stepping in as a crew chief under suspension for Mardy Lindley, the two delivered, clinching Zilisch’s first oval victory and Jr.’s first win from the pit box. Zilisch praised the near-flawless teamwork, saying, “I’ve been dying for this one… Dale Jr. not too bad on the box. Pretty cool to have them up there. I’ve been chasing the oval win for a while now. ”

His maturity showed through when handling that pressure. While others might crumble under expectations, Zilisch thrives, reflecting on how the debris-inflated restart forced him to stay calm and focused. It’s not just about talent; it’s about handling bumps with poise, and he’s showing both. It’s clear that Zilisch is set to be an Xfinity Championship contender, but does that mean he’s ready for the Cup Series?

via Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Connor Zilisch 88 JR Motorsports WeatherTech Chevrolet watches the action on pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 on February 15, 2025 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25021512588300

Though Trackhouse Racing didn’t mention Connor directly when announcing Daniel Suarez’s departure at the end of 2025, their quietness didn’t go unnoticed. There’s only one emerging candidate in the pipeline to replace Suarez, and that’s Zilisch. Industry insiders are backing the move. Although FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass notes that Cup cars are too different from Xfinity machines: “what he learns… doesn’t easily apply to a Cup car,” yet affirms Zilisch has “the skill to race on the next level.”

Well, since we know the Cup cars are so radically different, would it be better to give Zilisch a full-time seat at 19 years old to weed out his errors early or stick another year in Xfinity with increased part-time Cup starts? So far, in the Cup Series, he’s already dipped his toe with three starts, his best finish being an impressive 11th at Atlanta. It’s modest, but for a teen in his first exposure to racing, it’s a sign of adaptability. He even completed the 600-mile slugfest at Charlotte without inciting or being involved in any wrecks, finishing 23rd at the Coca-Cola 600.

There’s no doubting his talent, but the real question is, is he mentally primed? The reason we ask this is because Zilisch is not the first Xfinity phenom to be thrown into the rigors of Cup racing at a very young age.

Why rushing Zilisch to the Cup Series could backfire

Connor Zilisch may be blazing with talent, but NASCAR history urges caution. Ty Gibbs is a perfect cautionary tale. Gibbs stormed to the 2022 Xfinity Series title at just 20 years old, racking up seven wins, including an impressive debut at the Daytona road course and a dominant performance at Phoenix. The hype was sky-high, and many expected him to seamlessly transition to the cup.

But since moving up full-time in 2023 with Joe Gibbs Racing, Gibbs has had a tough time translating that dominance. He’s struggled to find consistent speed and results even in his third season, sitting 24th in the points standings through 18 races and winless since his Cup debut. While his pedigree is undeniable, the Cup level has proven more unforgiving than expected. However, Connor has the road course ace up his sleeve.

In his first Cup start at COTA, Zilisch worked his way up the field with ease and was looking good for a solid top-10 finish, until he got spun out inadvertently by Daniel Suarez. It was a glimpse of what he can offer as a road racer, even though oval racing in the Next-Gen car will be a mountain for him to climb at first. And with Trackhouse already boasting a road course vet like SVG, Zilisch will only get better at his craft. But still, speculation is all we can do at the moment.

A full Xfinity season in 2026 may be the smartest step. It would allow Connor to refine his oval-racing skills, strength, and mental resilience under another long season and enter the Cup Series with greater preparation. If his current form is any indication, Zilisch may just prove that patience or precisely timed promotion is the better part of victory. What do you think Connor Zilisch should do in 2026? Let us know in the comments!