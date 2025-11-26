Is Kyle Busch Selling KBM Once & for All? What Happened to His Shop After Spire Took Over?

“To me, this [contract] situation right now is very important to me, as well as Kyle Busch Motorsports. Because wherever this next place is, whether it’s Joe Gibbs Racing or whoever. I would like it to not have to go through this again,” The Rowdy said earlier this year in January, explaining his dream for his son, Brexton, one that also involved a father-son showdown on the dirt track.

For over a decade, KBM beyond a team, was a dream project of Kyle Busch. KBM was a powerhouse that dominated the Truck Series like no other. Yet behind the scenes, Busch was facing tough choices. He was balancing a full Cup schedule, family life, and also a son eager to race. The sale of KBM to Spire Motorsports in 2023 wasn’t just about changing owners; it was about the shifting priorities of a racing legend at a crossroads.

But these shifts in Busch’s racing career and family priorities have led to a move that left many in the NASCAR community reflecting on the impact and future of his once-iconic shop.

Why selling KBM was personal, not just business

“I will always appreciate everyone that walked through the doors and gave their all to make this such a successful organization,” Kyle Busch said in a statement back in 2023 after he sold KBM to Spire Motorsports.

He publicly acknowledged that the sale had impacted his personal and professional life. In his statement, Busch highlighted the immense success KBM had witnessed, with over 100 race wins, two driver championships, and seven owner’s championships during its 14 seasons.

Yet, his focus is shifting due to his expanded family, changes in his Cup Series engagements, and increasingly demanding schedules for his son Brexton’s racing career. Busch remarked, “I’m at a different point in my life now than I was back in 2010. It’s important to me to spend more time with my family and my No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing“. Kyle Busch has been candid about why he sold KBM, stressing it wasn’t a simple business decision but a deeply personal one.

KBM’s home, the 77,000-square-foot Mooresville, North Carolina facility, wasn’t just a garage. It was a symbol of everything Kyle built from scratch. Opened in 2010, the KBM shop housed cutting-edge technology, a full manufacturing unit, and served as the beating heart for race-day preparations.

Rowdy posted on X, that he his putting KBM Garage for sale, leaving everyone stunned again, 2 years later. Rowdy has been on a winless streak. Despite coming painfully close to winning races, like leading over 40 laps at the Circuit of the Americas in 2025, the drought cast a shadow over his final years as a Cup driver for Richard Childress Racing.

All of the above-mentioned factors played a key role in Busch stepping back from ownership and focusing more on his family and new phases in his career. He also expressed confidence that Spire Motorsports, led by someone he’s known since his early career, would honor the legacy and keep KBM competitive in the Truck Series.

Since taking over Kyle Busch Motorsports, Spire Motorsports has been focused on growth and honoring the legacy Kyle built. The KBM shop, known for its high-tech facilities and expert staff, is now a key part of Spire’s expanding footprint across NASCAR’s top series. They’ve kept multiple trucks on the track and maintained strong driver lineups, including talents like Chase Purdy and Nick Sanchez, making sure the team stays competitive and true to its winning roots.

This move aligns with a broader trend in NASCAR, where partnerships and acquisitions are shaping the sport’s future. By connecting KBM’s Truck Series strength with their Cup Series efforts, Spire is creating a clear pipeline for talent and performance. Kyle Busch may have stepped away from running the day-to-day operations, but his involvement continues through mentoring and supporting his son, Brexton’s, racing pursuits. In many ways, this change isn’t just about what Kyle left behind; it’s about setting the stage for what’s next, both for KBM and his family’s ongoing racing journey.

Kyle Busch and his legacy

Kyle Busch has never been shy about defending his 2015 NASCAR Cup Series championship, a title surrounded by controversy largely due to his injury absence and the medical waiver that allowed him to compete and ultimately win despite missing 11 races. Critics like former driver Landon Huffman have questioned the legitimacy of that championship, but Kyle’s response is blunt and unapologetic.

He stands by the rules NASCAR set and the system he mastered, asserting, “If you know what it is going in, exploit it and figure out your best way through the system.”

For Busch, it’s about playing the game smarter and harder than everyone else. While controversy swirls, 2025 has been an especially trying year on the track for Busch. His longest-ever winless streak and lowest points finish have tested even his renowned fighting spirit.

Determined not to fade away quietly, Busch has brought in a new crew chief, Jim Pohlmann, hoping to forge a connection that can reignite his competitiveness.

Busch himself recognized the importance of this relationship, saying, “You know, those are always the best ways of being the most successful with a crew chief when you know what each other’s thinking and can sort of anticipate what’s next.” At 40, Busch’s drive hasn’t waned; if anything, it’s sharpened.

He’s gearing up for a new season with a “fresh start” mentality, ready to silence critics and prove that the fire that made him a two-time Cup Champion still burns fiercely within. What did you think when Busch sold his dream project KMB?