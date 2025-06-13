Is NASCAR Going to Play Mexican Anthem Over American National Anthem? Here Is Everything to Know

Earlier this month at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, emotions ran high for Trackhouse Racing engineer Jose Blasco-Figueroa. He stood by the garage, knowing what was about to happen would stay with him forever. “Going back there and listening to it (Mexican Anthem), that, to me, is going to be probably the best part of the race regardless of what happens,” he said. For the first time in NASCAR Cup Series history, the Mexican national anthem will echo through his hometown.

For Blasco-Figueroa, who was born and raised in Mexico City and recently became a U.S. citizen, that moment means more than just tradition; it’s deeply personal. Just weeks ago, he heard “The Star-Spangled Banner” as a new citizen during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. “It felt great,” he recalled, describing how powerful it was to hear the anthem from his new home country. But now, hearing his homeland’s anthem at a NASCAR event hits differently.

“Because… I haven’t heard it (at a Cup race before). I haven’t experienced that,” he said. For Blasco-Figueroa and many others in the sport with Mexican roots, this moment is about pride, identity, and recognition. But as this emotional milestone nears, it also raises a big question: Is NASCAR going to play the Mexican national anthem instead of the American one? Let’s break down everything you need to know.

Notably, the NASCAR Cup Series is heading to Mexico for a landmark race. It’s the sport’s first-ever points race outside the USA since 1958, marking a big step in a move towards a global future. The race isn’t just about competition; it’s about connecting with new fans and celebrating international motorsports culture. And NASCAR is known as one of those sports that takes pride in its deep-rooted connections with traditions and cultures.

One of the biggest moments that fans cherish during a race week is singing the national anthem alongside a country singer before the start of the 40-car battle. And now, NASCAR’s Mexican fans also wait for the same. But will NASCAR do so? Notably, NASCAR didn’t reveal any details about the anthem it is going to play in Mexico. But what might be happening in Mexico City is a dual-anthem ceremony. That means both the Mexican and U.S. anthems will be played before the race.

Notably, this is not a new idea. NASCAR has done this before at tracks like Michigan, New Hampshire, and Watkins Glen, where both “O Canada” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” are performed. These tracks are close to the Canadian border and regularly draw fans from both sides. That approach respects fans from both countries. The same thinking applies to Mexico City. It’s about honoring the host nation, not replacing anything.

In fact, in international events like the one coming up, it’s standard in motorsports to play the host nation’s anthem. Formula One, IndyCar, and IMSA all play both national anthems at international races. NASCAR looks to be doing the same here. It’s a show of respect, not a change in identity. Notably, unlike the NFL or NBA, NASCAR doesn’t have a strict anthem rule, which allows them to keep this dual-anthem ceremony.

Back in 2018, NASCAR released a statement that read, “Sports are a unifying influence in our society, bringing people of differing backgrounds and beliefs together. Our respect for the national anthem has always been a hallmark of our pre-race events.” That means NASCAR supports the inclusion of national anthems that reflect the audience and competitors at any given event. So in Mexico, both anthems are likely to be played. And that’s not the only change coming. NASCAR is also adding something brand new to its routine, something fans in Mexico will recognize.

Why is NASCAR bringing the podium celebration to Mexico?

This weekend, NASCAR isn’t just playing two national anthems; it’s also introducing something new to its victory lane playbook. For the first time ever in a Cup Series points race, NASCAR will hold a podium celebration after the checkered flag drops in Mexico City. Instead of only the race winner taking the spotlight, the top three finishers, first, second, and third, will stand on a podium like they do in Formula One or IndyCar.

NASCAR will hand out medals: gold for first, silver for second, and bronze for third. It’s a new move for a series that traditionally only recognizes the winner in its ceremonies. This change isn’t random. The venue, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, is a track rich in international motorsports tradition. From Formula One to local series, podium celebrations are part of its DNA. A NASCAR spokesperson said, “For this historic weekend, it felt appropriate to recognize the heritage of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and give a nod to the traditional international motorsports celebrations.”

By adding the podium, NASCAR is doing two things. First, it’s paying tribute to Mexican racing culture. Second, it’s aligning itself more closely with global motorsports norms. This isn’t NASCAR abandoning its old ways; it’s expanding them. While NASCAR has used podiums before at the Los Angeles Coliseum “Clash” events, those were exhibitions, not full Cup points races. This weekend is different. It’s official. And it’s another signal that NASCAR sees a bigger future outside U.S. borders.