Is Rockingham Ready for a Place in the NASCAR Cup Series Schedule?

After a trademark chaotic weekend at Martinsville Speedway, the NASCAR garage now heads to Rockingham Speedway on Easter Weekend of April 3rd and 4th. However, not everyone in the garage is paying a visit to “The Rock.” While the Truck Series and the O’Reilly Series will take on the historic oval, the Cup Series will be noticeably absent, once again raising the big question: Is Rockingham truly ready (or not) for a return to NASCAR’s top tier? Let’s find out.

NASCAR’s longstanding history with “The Rock”

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For more than three decades, Rockingham Speedway was a cornerstone of NASCAR’s schedule. Originally opened as North Carolina Motor Speedway in 1965, it quickly became a fan-favorite stop, hosting its first Cup race with the American 500 that same year. From 1965 to 2004, the one-mile oval delivered gritty, tire-wearing battles and unforgettable moments, including Dale Earnhardt clinching his seventh championship there with races still to spare. In essence, Rockingham was pure, old-school NASCAR!

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Why NASCAR walked away from Rockingham

Despite its rich legacy, Rockingham Speedway fell out of favor in the early 2000s. The final Cup Series race came in 2004, and by the following season, “The Rock” was officially off the calendar. Attendance had started to dip, with the track struggling to fill grandstands. This decline is often attributed to its smaller market and close proximity to other NASCAR venues in the region.

A major turning point came with the Ferko lawsuit, which ultimately forced NASCAR to award a second race date to Texas Motor Speedway. That date came at Rockingham’s expense, especially after the facility was sold to Speedway Motorsports Inc. Still, the story didn’t end there.

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In recent years, efforts to revive the track have gained traction, with renovations and successful lower-series events signaling that Rockingham may not be done with NASCAR just yet.

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A measured return

NASCAR’s return to Rockingham Speedway was finally set in motion in August 2024, with a successful test session following in January 2025. By April, the long-awaited comeback became reality as the Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series took to the historic oval. It didn’t disappoint either! Tyler Ankrum snapped a 130-race winless streak in the Truck race, while Sammy Smith claimed victory in the Xfinity event, reigniting excitement around the track.

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So, is Rockingham ready for a Cup return?

On the surface, Rockingham Speedway looks more than ready to welcome the Cup Series back. The 2025 return weekend told a compelling story. Fans showed up in droves. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event was completely sold out, while Friday’s Truck race drew over 16,000 spectators. Grandstands were packed, hospitality suites were full, and the overall buzz felt like a throwback to Rockingham’s golden days.

The on-track product backed it up, too.

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Drivers praised the racing, with multiple lead changes, slide jobs, and crossover moves happening within the same lap. Now, this is something short tracks have struggled to produce consistently in recent years. Even more promising? The surface is already aging.

Though relatively fresh, the pavement has started to wear, which should only enhance tire falloff and racing quality over time. Logistically, things clicked as well. Easy access via U.S. Highway 1, multiple entry points, and smooth traffic flow made the fan experience hassle-free.

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But here’s the catch.

A full-time Cup return isn’t just about racing, but about the infrastructure offered by the venue, which ultimately helps draw fans to any event. Following its acquisition by IHRA in early 2026, there are ambitious plans to modernize the facility. Upgrades to fan amenities, expanded entertainment options, and broader venue improvements are all in the pipeline.

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Until those upgrades are completed that make the venue ‘Cup ready’, Rockingham sits in a fascinating middle ground. The racing is ready. The fans are ready. Now, it’s about whether the facility can match the scale and demands of NASCAR’s top tier.