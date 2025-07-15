Is SVG a Better Rookie Than Tony Stewart or Jimmie Johnson? – The Numbers Don’t Lie

There’s something magical about a NASCAR rookie season! Every year, a new class of fresh-faced drivers rolls into the Cup Series garage, hoping to make their mark alongside legends and veterans. Some stumble, some surprise, and a select few ignite the sport with unforgettable debuts. Think about it. Davey Allison, who won two races as a rookie, became the first to do so since Ron Bouchard in 1981. Or Denny Hamlin in 2006, who finished third in final points, the best for a rookie since James Hylton’s runner-up in 1966.

These rookies aren’t just chasing trophies. They’re rewriting expectations and challenging the old guard. With each green flag, the question lingers. Could this be the next superstar? Now, as Shane van Gisbergen (SVG) storms onto the scene, it’s time to ask: How does his rookie campaign stack up against the greatest of all time? The numbers might just surprise you.

Comparing Shane van Gisbergen to the GOATs

Shane van Gisbergen’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series rookie campaign has been nothing short of historic! Driving for Trackhouse Racing, SVG has racked up three wins in his first 20 starts. And as you might know, they have all come on road courses: Mexico City, Chicago, and Sonoma. He’s also claimed three poles and led over 200 laps!

Naturally, given his impressive performances, Shane van Gisbergen sits atop the Rookie of the Year standings with 367 points and 17 playoff points, despite a handful of DNFs and an average finish outside the top 20. Comparisons to legendary rookie seasons are inevitable, as he has now tied the record of wins from a Cup Series rookie set by Tony Stewart (1999) and Jimmie Johnson (2002). He also became the fastest driver to 4 Cup wins in the modern era, overtaking Tony Stewart.

His dominance on road courses has made him the talk of the paddock. But his oval track results? Well, they remain a work in progress. Now, if we look at Tony Stewart’s 1999 debut, he set the standard. Here are the numbers: three wins, 12 top-fives, 21 top-tens, two poles, and a remarkable fourth-place finish in the championship standings. This is still the best by a modern-era rookie.

Unlike SVG, Stewart’s victories came on ovals (Richmond, Phoenix, and Homestead) with only one DNF and an average finish of 10.26. Then, Jimmie Johnson matched Stewart’s rookie win total in 2002, notching three victories, five poles, 21 top-tens, and finishing fifth in points. Like Stewart, Johnson’s wins also were on ovals, with two wins at Dover and one at Auto Club Speedway.

Shane van Gisbergen’s supporters argue that his immediate road course dominance is unprecedented, something even a road course savant like Stewart couldn’t achieve as a rookie. And with six road races on today’s schedule, his skill set is more valuable than ever. To add to that, in the Next-Gen car, the advantage over competitors is much slimmer compared to the early 2000s when Johnson and Stewart were coming up the ranks. Everyone can see SVG’s data, but still can’t do anything to stop him.

Detractors, however, point out that Stewart and Johnson excelled across all track types, while SVG’s results on ovals leave a lot to be desired. Even SVG acknowledges the distinction, saying, “Obviously it’s unreal to be mentioned in the same breath as those guys, but it’s not comparable with the ovals. I’m not an idiot about that.” SVG has had some glimpses of strong runs, like that 14th-place finish at the Coca-Cola 600, but he still has a long way to go before contending for an oval race win.

In pure wins, SVG stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Stewart and Johnson, tying the modern-era rookie record. Yet, the debate remains: does road course brilliance outweigh all-around adaptability for Shane van Gisbergen? The numbers prove SVG belongs in the conversation, but the full verdict may depend on how he closes out the season on NASCAR’s bread-and-butter ovals.

Is SVG NASCAR’s greatest road racer?

Shane van Gisbergen’s rookie fireworks have sparked a new debate in NASCAR circles. But not everyone is ready to crown him the greatest road racer in Cup history. Kyle Petty, a veteran driver and respected commentator, has made his irritation clear as the hype around SVG’s road course dominance grows. Petty’s frustration isn’t just about numbers; it’s about context and legacy.

SVG currently boasts four road course wins overall, placing him 11th on NASCAR’s all-time road course wins list. His ability to adapt and win quickly on American circuits is remarkable, especially for a driver with a Supercars pedigree. Yet, Petty argues that this success, while impressive, doesn’t automatically eclipse the accomplishments of legends. For instance, Jeff Gordon, who leads with nine road course victories, or Tony Stewart, who has eight.

Petty’s point: longevity, versatility, and the ability to win across eras and formats matter just as much as a hot start. “Now we have SVG. And he has raised the bar. That’s all he’s done right now. Greatest of all time? We use the word great way too much. I’m going to call him the greatest of the moment. That’s where I’m going to stay with it,” Petty explained.

Petty’s own career, while not defined by road course brilliance, included wins at tough tracks like Watkins Glen. He knows firsthand how difficult it is to sustain success in NASCAR, especially as competition and formats evolve. Petty believes that Shane van Gisbergen’s current run, though historic for a rookie, needs more time and a broader sample size before rewriting the record books.

The debate also touches on the changing NASCAR landscape. With more road courses on the schedule and international talent like SVG entering the mix, the definition of “greatest” is evolving. As SVG’s rookie campaign continues, the numbers will keep coming. But for now, Petty and many others urge caution before anointing a new road course king. History, they argue, deserves a longer view.