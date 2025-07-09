Is Shane van Gisbergen Being Punished for Being Different, Not for Being Worse? Inside NASCAR’s Playoff Dilemma

For generations, NASCAR has been synonymous with roaring engines and side-by-side battles on America’s iconic oval tracks. From the dusty bullrings of the Southeast to the high banks of Daytona and Talladega, the sport’s culture, legends, and championship dreams have been forged in left-turn-only combat. While road courses have become a growing part of the modern schedule, oval racing remains the heart of NASCAR’s identity. And the measuring stick by which drivers are often judged!

But what happens when a driver with a different background, like Shane van Gisbergen (SVG), challenges those traditions? As the 2025 season unfolds, the debate over SVG’s playoff worthiness has exposed a deeper dilemma. Is NASCAR punishing a driver for just being different, not for being worse?

Why Shane van Gisbergen is fighting for respect in NASCAR?

Shane van Gisbergen’s 2025 NASCAR campaign has become a lightning rod for debate. Well, it’s not because of what he’s failed to do. But, in fact, because of how he’s done it. While many in the garage and online have criticized SVG for his lack of oval-track wins, a closer look at the numbers reveals a narrative that doesn’t quite add up. And the yardstick for comparison? Another driver with a similar 2025 season: Josh Berry.

First of all, it’s agreed that Berry is in a better position in the standings than SVG (22 vs. 27). But here’s where things get interesting. Since Josh Berry’s Las Vegas win, SVG has outperformed Berry in nearly every statistical category. Despite this, Berry faces little scrutiny. But SVG? He is repeatedly questioned about his playoff worthiness and ability to “fit” NASCAR’s traditional mold. The reason? Both of his wins came at street courses and not ovals.

Driver Wins Top-5s Top-10s Average Finish Josh Berry 0 0 1 22.78 Shane van Gisbergen 2 2 0 22.07

SVG’s road course dominance is undeniable. He swept the Chicago Street Course weekend in both Xfinity and Cup, and his Cup wins have come on two of the series’ most challenging layouts, including Mexico. In fact, Shane van Gisbergen won the Mexico race by a massive 16.567 seconds gap over runner-up Christopher Bell. Did you know that this victory marked the largest winning margin in a NASCAR Cup Series race since November 2009? And, he did it while he was severely unwell, suffering a stomach bug ahead of the race.

On the other hand, Josh Berry only managed to get 6th at Kansas, as his best performance after Vegas. Otherwise, he has managed to finish in the 20s (Talladega and Mexico) and mostly in the 30s (Martinsville, Darlington, Texas, Nashville, Atlanta, and Chicago).

Yet, the conversation around SVG remains fixated on his supposed “oval deficiency.” Critics argue that his road course dominance is somehow less legitimate, even though NASCAR’s modern schedule increasingly values versatility. The playoff system, designed to reward winning, doesn’t discriminate between road courses and ovals. Richard Petty even went on to claim that road course racing isn’t NASCAR, following SVG’s Mexico win.

If anything, NASCAR has created a system that has incentivized the teams and drivers to win one race and lock themselves in the playoffs. The current conversation might seem targeted at the Kiwi driver, but in general, it is aimed at the current system. Remember last year when Joey Logano won his championship with an average finish of 17.1, and he was labeled as the worst NASCAR champion by the fans. Again, Logano didn’t cheat or cut corners to win his third title; all he did was crack the code to the system.

Justin Marks declares SVG the road course GOAT

The scrutiny around Shane van Gisbergen’s playoff legitimacy has only intensified as he racks up road course wins. But inside the NASCAR garage, his talent is earning him historic praise. Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks, who brought Shane van Gisbergen to NASCAR, offered a bold verdict after van Gisbergen’s dominant victory at the Chicago Street Race.

“You come to these tracks with a guy like Shane, that’s the dream,” Marks said, reflecting on SVG’s ability to deliver under pressure and adapt to any road or street course challenge. Marks emphasized that SVG’s impact goes beyond raw speed. It all comes down to his reliability in those tight technical corners, where most drivers struggle (and even crash).

“He is so reliably a performer on these road courses that even if the car isn’t right for him or as good as it could be, he is so reliable knowing that he’s going to get the most out of his opportunity,” Marks told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “He’s not going to make mistakes, he’s going to be really smart and strategic about how he manages the races.” This consistency, Marks argued, is what separates SVG from even the most seasoned Cup veterans.

With his Chicago win, his second of the season and third in just over a year, SVG jumped five spots in the standings. Moreover, it further solidified his reputation as a generational road course talent. Marks didn’t hold back on the magnitude of what fans are witnessing. “I think we are just witnessing greatness and when Shane’s time in NASCAR is over, I think he will stand alone on the top of the mountain as the greatest road course racer that’s ever shown up in the series in those 75 years,” Marks concluded. And looking at SVG’s latest road course performances, it is hard to argue against Marks’ bold claims.