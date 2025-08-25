Is Team Penske Poised to Dominate the 2025 NASCAR Championship Again?

Team Penske’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign began on shaky ground, as the powerhouse organization struggled for speed and consistency through much of the first half. Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric (each with their own pedigree) couldn’t crack victory lane in the early going. For a team that’s captured the last three series championships and entered 2025 among the favorites, the lack of momentum was glaring.

Analysts questioned whether Penske’s trademark mid-year resurgence would be enough to overcome an unusually deep field and uneven performance from its stable of Mustangs. Pundits remained divided. After years of late-season heroics, could Penske flip the switch once more? Or would this uncharacteristic inconsistency linger all the way through the playoffs? As the series enters the playoffs, it looks like Roger Penske’s team has finally found the momentum that can propel them to another championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Richmond and Daytona success spark Team Penske’s late-season momentum push

The narrative shifted dramatically in August, specifically thanks to standout performances at Richmond and Daytona. At Richmond, the three Team Penske drivers captured the third (Blaney), fourth (Logano), and fifth (Cindric) spots. This was a notable turnaround compared to spring’s struggles. Daytona, however, proved pivotal.

Blaney drove from 13th with two laps to go to claim a dramatic win in the Coke Zero Sugar 400! That victory not only boosted Blaney’s morale, but that of the entire Team Penske, who didn’t have a good race day. Historically, the team has thrived at both tracks. It has multiple wins since 2020 between Blaney and Logano, making them perennial threats whenever momentum and superspeedways align.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

For Team Penske, momentum meets timing ahead of playoffs

This late-summer surge is a familiar Penske script. Peaking as the postseason nears. In each of the past three seasons, Team Penske rallied from lulls to deliver when it mattered, winning championships in 2022, 2023, and 2024. In 2025, their Richmond and Daytona results suggest another perfectly timed ascent. Blaney’s six consecutive top-10s entering the playoffs set a confident tone.

Similarly, Logano’s performances at Richmond, Iowa, and Sonoma will push the three-time NASCAR champion to perform better in the playoffs. Historically, the team’s knack for finding speed and maximizing points when pressure mounts has been a major weapon. If they can maintain momentum, Penske may be poised for another deep playoff push and even a championship for one of its drivers.

Can Team Penske translate consistency into another championship run?

The playoff grid presents a challenge, but Penske’s history on postseason tracks is reassuring. Blaney enters fourth in the seeding (+20 to the cut line), with Logano (+1) and Cindric (+2) both in the mix. Penske has racked up multiple wins at intermediate tracks, short ovals, and superspeedways. Now, these are venues that feature prominently in the playoff stretch, giving Team Penske a tremendous advantage.

That being said, they must overcome heavyweights like Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, whose drivers (Larson, Byron, Hamlin) top the grid. Consistency on diverse layouts remains key. If Blaney, Logano, and Cindric bring the form they’ve shown in August, another championship run could be in reach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is a fourth consecutive Championship round the corner for Team Penske?

With championships in 2022 (Logano), 2023 (Blaney), and 2024 (Logano), the question is whether Penske can make it four titles in a row. Joey Logano, long known for his prowess in even-numbered years, seeks to buck his own trend with an odd-year crown. Blaney aims to defend and surpass last year’s championship form, while Cindric looks for a playoff breakthrough. The field is stacked.

Byron and Larson (Hendrick) and Hamlin (Gibbs) are top challengers, while Shane van Gisbergen offers road course and wildcard threats. Penske’s recent surge, tested playoff resilience, and generational talent give the team as good a shot as any. Provided, they keep up the momentum against the deepest Cup field in years. What do you think? Can Team Penske make it four in a row?