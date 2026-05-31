“It Has Been an Honor”- Dale Jr. Signals for Potential Farewell Amidst NASCAR Champ’s Uncertain Future

Essentials Inside The Story Dale Earnhardt Jr. may be preparing to bid farewell to his longtime driver

NASCAR Champ's changing priorities in life

Could the NASCAR Champ change his mind?

With four race wins so far in 2026 and sitting in a prime position to win his second O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship, it would seem that Justin Allgaier is on top of the world. But the JR Motorsports star didn’t sound too optimistic when asked about his future in the sport, telling SiriusXM Radio, “I can’t promise you anything.” It’s an ambiguous statement, but one that Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes should prepare NASCAR fans for some sad news.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with him [Allgaier],” Dale Jr. said in an interview in Nashville, following Justin’s win in the Sports Illustrated Resorts 250. “This has been better than I would have ever imagined.”

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Justin Allgaier has undoubtedly been the best-performing driver in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season. He currently leads the standings by 179 points over second-place Jesse Love. But Earnhardt wasn’t praising his driver based on just this year. Ever since Allgaier joined JR Motorsports in 2016, he has consistently showcased his talent, winning 29 races and delivering the organization’s 2024 series championship.

For Dale, his potential exit would hit harder given their close relationship. The Hall of Famer has always believed in Justin and provided him with all the resources he needed to win and contend for championships.

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“If he wants to run longer, it’s just pressure on me to keep giving him everything that he deserves and everything he needs to be successful,” Dale Jr. added.

Allgaier raced full-time in the Cup Series in 2015 with HScott Motorsports. But after the two parted ways, he moved back to the NOAP Series (then known as the Xfinity Series) with Dale Jr. He also brought his sponsor, Brandt, and there was speculation that the company’s backing played a major role in the signing. Dale Jr. getting them on board was seen more as a business decision.

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But there was a sporting factor attached to it, and Allageier quickly showed that he belonged in the Series. He finished 3rd in 2016, and although he didn’t win, he had 13 top-5 and 27 top-10 finishes that year. Unreal consistency from the Springfield, Illinois-native.

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Imago HAMPTON, GA – FEBRUARY 20: Justin Allgaier, 7 JR Motorsports Registix Chevrolet during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA OÕReilly Auto Parts Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 race on February 20, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 20 NASCAR OÕReilly Auto Parts Series Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon953260220021

Fast forward to 2026, and his status as a NOAPS great is set in stone. Unless there’s a massive drop-off over the final 17 races, he could leave NASCAR as a two-time champion. He also has other things to look forward to in life, which is what led to the uncertainty in the first place.

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Justin Allgaier’s changing priorities

“There are priorities in his life that are shifting… family, his kids, his family business up north. So, there are a lot of things that he has to prioritize that are changing, and I want to support him because he’s been so incredible for me,” Dale Jr. added in the same interview.

Justin Allgaier, 39, has been married to his wife, Ashley, for nearly 20 years and is the father of two daughters, Harper and Willow. After spending so much time behind the wheel and away from them, he could be considering spending more time with his family. But even with his changing priorities and the uncertainty surrounding his future in the sport, many people around Allgaier want him to continue racing, including his wife, Ashley.

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“My wife’s been on me not to quit. She doesn’t want to see me quit,” he told SiriusXM.

And why would Ashley want Justin to throw in the towel? He’s dominating the sport right now. He has plenty to look forward to, which could make him rethink any retirement plans. On top of that, he has admitted to being conflicted about making the decision himself.

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“If you ask [Michael] Campbell [PR rep at JR Motorsports] in January, he would tell you that it was 100% I was retired. Actually, 105%. [I] don’t know what the future looks like. What I know is that I’m having probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career right now,” he told the media at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Even veteran driver Kenny Wallace recently suggested in Coffee with Kenny: “Max Verstappen just got done saying, ‘I win four Formula 1 championships or seven, when you get to sixty or seventy years old, what does that matter?’ Well, in Max’s case, he’s already won four, Justin Allgaier’s won one, and he is just dominating.”

At the end of the day, it is tough to predict what path Allgaier will choose. Dale Jr. believes he may retire, and if there’s anyone who might know what is going on in the driver’s mind, it’s the man he has worked with and built a close relationship with over the last decade.

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Sometimes, some things are more important than trophies or success on the racetrack. Family is right up there. Allgaier, with one championship already and potentially a second if he wins this year, may decide that is enough to walk away with his head held high.