“It Isn’t [Ryan] Blaney’s Job” – Dale Jr Points at Roger Penske’s Loosening Grip Behind Core Team Issue

No matter how fast he is out on the track, Ryan Blaney cannot win if he is slow where it matters the most: pit road. Dale Earnhardt Jr. observes the issue, as he makes a note of the 86 positions Blaney has lost battling out on pit road this season alone. While this has become a grave problem for the #12 team, Dale Jr. indirectly seems to be pointing fingers at Roger Penske’s leadership.

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Dale Earnhardt Jr. clarifies responsibilities in the #12 garage

“Upper management absolutely needs to tackle this situation. There are people, it’s their job to make sure that that pit crew is bada–,” he said, speaking on the Dale Jr. Download podcast. The issue with Blaney’s crew has become increasingly apparent as the races have gone by this season, and it hit the most when he lost the chance of winning the race at Bristol.

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“It isn’t Blaney’s job. He might be able to go into this person’s office and say, fix my pit crew, damn it,” Jr. added.

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Ryan Blaney was a strong contender for the race win at Bristol. While Ty Gibbs had clinched the lead in the final few laps, the #12 crew had the opportunity to make the most of the many cautions that were thrown around throughout the race. But with their slow pace, Blaney kept losing positions on pit road and had to settle for second place after an overtime shootout against Gibbs’ Toyota.

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“We’ve got to get it better,” Blaney had said after the race. “If we’re going to keep competing and get cars that can win the races and stuff, we’ve got to clean that up.”

Although he has already won a race, surprisingly, because of a smart strategy call at Phoenix, that is not enough under the updated championship format. A single race win is not going to guarantee a contention for the title, and he will have to deliver competitive performances consistently.

Blaney feels his crew needs more time, but do they have it?

The 2026 NASCAR season is progressing rapidly. Toyota has already put itself in a wave of domination with six race wins, allowing the Fords and Chevrolets to keep one race win each. While this might not be the best time for the latter, Ford can still make an impact.

Blaney and other Ford drivers have showcased quite some competitiveness over the field, especially on short tracks, but with every passing race, Blaney is losing out on the chance to make the most of the subtle dominance. As he recently commented, his crew might need a little bit of more time.

“We have a new jackman, and it takes a little bit of time to create that bond with everybody and create that rhythm and timing,” he said on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Moreover, he also claimed that the crew has been making minor improvements in overall performance through the races:

“So they’re working on the brink of perfection, and they might just make a mistake every now and then, but I was proud of them for understanding, ‘Hey, we have to get better here,’ and just continuing to work.”

Imago DARLINGTON, SC – MARCH 22: The pit crew of Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Menards/Delta Ford services the race car during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Seies Goodyear 400 on March 22, 2026 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington S.C. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAR 22 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2603221675400

While it is quite optimistic of Blaney, it is tough to say if his crew will be ready to take on the massive challenge that the season could put him through. As mentioned, the Chase format demands consistent, strong performances, which, while the team is delivering, is quite disappointing to see that they have yet to reach their maximum potential.