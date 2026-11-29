Casey Mears thought he had secured a route into Hendrick Motorsports when Ricky Hendrick offered him the No. 5 Busch Series car for 2003. But Mears still had time left on his agreement with Welliver-Jesel Motorsports, and getting out of it would become a much bigger ordeal than he expected. Even after he cleared that hurdle, the Hendrick opportunity slipped away.

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Mears had joined Welliver-Jesel Motorsports for the 2002 season, driving its No. 66 Phillips 66 Dodge, believing the operation would develop into something similar to the Penske program he had experienced. It did not.

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“It was not a Penske program,” he said on an episode of Dinner With Racers, describing it as “a long ways away from it.”

With sponsors disappearing ahead of the following season, he felt the team’s direction was becoming increasingly uncertain.

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Mears said he worked with an attorney to leave the deal. The dispute reached court, with Welliver-Jesel attempting to obtain an injunction. He recalled the process bluntly.

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“It just turned ugly all to get in this No. 5 car,” he said.

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The Hendrick opportunity had come through relationships Mears built after moving to North Carolina. Jimmie Johnson was the only person he knew when he arrived, but Johnson helped him get to know Jeff Gordon. Mears became close with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Ricky Hendrick. By the time Ricky was preparing to step away from driving the No. 5 Busch car and focus on team ownership, he and Mears had become good friends.

With the contract dispute underway, Johnson advised Mears to have someone represent him through the negotiations and introduced him to agent Alan Miller. Mears, however, was not looking to maximize a deal.

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“I don’t want to negotiate anything,” he recalled. “Whatever they want to pay me, I’m happy. I want to go drive the car.”

The seat itself mattered far more to him than the money attached to it.

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Mears said he made the same point directly to Miller, whom he described as a “super good guy.” He told the agent he did not care what he negotiated and simply wanted to drive for Hendrick. Miller began talking to the team, and Mears assumed the process was moving in the right direction. He had accepted Ricky’s offer and had already gone through the difficult work of getting out of his previous agreement.

About a week later, Rick Hendrick called. Mears initially thought it was good news, but the conversation quickly changed. Rick told him he was out of the No. 5 deal and said the team did not need the complications surrounding the negotiations. According to Mears, Hendrick pointed to Miller trying to get him “X amount and all this.”

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Mears said he immediately explained that he had not wanted the agent involved in the first place. He had followed Johnson’s advice, not asked for a larger offer. But Rick told him the decision had already been made and that Brian Vickers would take the seat. Mears was left having negotiated his way out of one contract without the Hendrick ride he had left it for.

The change was made official in early December 2002, when Ricky Hendrick announced Vickers as the driver of the No. 5 GMAC Chevrolet for the 2003 Busch Series season. The seat Mears had been offered was now going to Vickers, who was stepping into a major opportunity of his own.

Mears eventually did join Hendrick Motorsports, but in the Cup Series rather than the Busch program he had hoped to enter in 2003. He replaced Vickers in the No. 25 Chevrolet for the 2007 season and earned his first Cup victory in the Coca-Cola 600 that year. After Kyle Busch’s departure, Mears moved into the No. 5 Cup car in 2008.

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That later chapter gave Mears a connection to the number after all, but it did not erase how the original opportunity disappeared. His account is not that Miller set out to cost him the seat; Mears called the agent a good person and said he had not wanted to negotiate over money. His frustration was that a deal he only wanted to drive became complicated enough for Hendrick to walk away.