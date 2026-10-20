Frankie Muniz once owned 38 cars before turning 18. Money came early for the Malcolm in the Middle star, but where it went was another matter. Years later, a question from his girlfriend about a $41,000 expense would send him digging through a decade of financial records. What he says he discovered still affects him 20 years later, and it offers a revealing look at the drive behind his life today.

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“She was like, ‘Well, it says that you spent $41,000 on research last month,’” Frankie Muniz recalled during his conversation with Andrew Gold on the Heretics podcast.

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His response was immediate. “I didn’t spend $41,000 on anything last month. Like, what are you talking about?”

Frankie Muniz had a business manager handling his finances, someone he says he trusted deeply. He had started working at eight, and the success of Malcolm in the Middle had put him in a position few children could understand. He needed people to manage that money. He did not expect to question whether they were protecting it.

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His girlfriend wanted him to call the manager. Frankie Muniz initially resisted because he disliked confrontation. Eventually, he made the call, and the man’s reaction raised more questions.

“He was kind of like, ‘Uh, let me look into it,’ and he got really kind of frazzled,” Frankie Muniz said.

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That conversation changed what happened next. His girlfriend began marking questionable expenses, and Muniz started looking at the accounts himself. The $41,000 charge was no longer an isolated mystery and became the reason he began examining how his money had been handled for years.

One of the expenses that caught his attention involved a car he owned. Muniz recalled having three vehicles at the time, including an E63 Mercedes and a Smart car. The insurance for the much smaller Smart car allegedly cost $20,000 for a year, despite the vehicle being worth around $13,000.

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“How am I… like, things like that,” he said, describing his reaction.

Then came another expense. Frankie Muniz said he discovered that his manager’s best friend was his insurance broker. He also recalled paying $30,000 to have his garage door painted. He described the arrangements as “backdoor deals” that had taken place while he trusted someone else to manage the details.

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Muniz did not name the manager or provide a complete accounting of the money he believes he lost. His interview also does not establish a precise total for the alleged financial misconduct. Still, the examples explain why he began questioning more than individual bills. He suspected the problem might extend to other clients, too.

“He’s doing it to me, he’s doing it to everybody,” Frankie Muniz said, referring to the people the manager represented. That remains his suspicion, rather than a verified finding about the manager’s other clients.

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By around 18 to 20, Muniz had fired him. But ending the professional relationship did not immediately resolve the matter. Frankie Muniz received banker boxes packed with documents from roughly the previous ten years. He had to work through the records and piece together what had happened.

By the time he understood the situation, he said, the statute of limitations had expired. When Gold asked whether he had contacted the police, Muniz explained that he had reached that point too late to pursue the matter through that route.

“It killed me,” he said. “Like, it was someone who I really, really trusted.”

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The betrayal left a mark. Frankie Muniz said he had remained in a good position, but he felt he had spent the following two decades working to regain what he believed should have been his.

“I feel like I’ve spent the last 20 years grinding the way I do and having as much motivation as I do because I want to just get back to where I think I should have been,” he explained.

The $41,000 charge did not come with an easy resolution. Frankie Muniz says the time it took to understand the records left him unable to pursue the matter once the legal deadline had passed. What remains is the feeling that years of trust cost him more than money.

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Here’s where the situation stands now, at a not-so-certain conclusion but a positive end. Frankie Muniz cannot go back and change how his finances were handled as a teenager. He can control what happens next. And after spending years trying to recover what he believes he lost, he has made one thing clear: nobody else gets unquestioned control of his future.