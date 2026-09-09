“It needed to happen”- Jimmie Johnson Clears the Air Around Replacing John Hunter Nemechek with Josh Berry Amid Vile Rumors

Legacy Motor Club had given John Hunter Nemechek every reason to expect he would return to the No. 42 in 2027. Rexel had announced an expanded partnership with Nemechek named as the driver, and Mayer followed with its own 2027 deal involving him at Talladega. Then Legacy reversed course. On September 2, the team confirmed Nemechek would leave after 2026, with Josh Berry replacing him six days later. There was little explanation at first. As a result, the internet quickly turned a driver change into rumors of a bitter fallout.

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Legacy Motor Club owner Jimmie Johnson has now addressed the speculation and, more importantly, explained why Legacy ultimately decided to make a change that had already appeared to be off the table.

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“It just needed to happen, as uncomfortable as it is, and of course we’re going to treat John Hunter as we should going into next year and handle all our contractual duties to him. But made that decision and made the change,” he told Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

The timing gave the rumor mill plenty to work with. After the August 23 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a social-media post alleged that Johnson and Nemechek had clashed, quite literally.

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Motorsport.com reported that the post claiming a verbal confrontation had attracted more than 200,000 views, and before long, the story had grown into claims that the disagreement became physical, with some versions even suggesting Johnson and Nemechek had gotten into a fistfight. Johnson says none of that happened.

“There wasn’t an incident or a moment,” he had said via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

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Johnson made it clear that there was no single confrontation that prompted Legacy to cut ties with Nemechek. He also revealed that he and Nemechek were texting about the rumor and joked about one version of the story that claimed the two had fought.

That exchange is particularly telling because the New Hampshire weekend painted an easy backdrop for speculation. Nemechek finished 31st, five laps down after a spin, while Berry finished third after leading 73 laps. On paper, the two drivers could hardly have had more contrasting afternoons. But that result does not mean a confrontation had to take place.

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The uncomfortable part was that Nemechek was not walking away from an expired contract. Legacy had already signaled that he was part of its 2027 plans. Johnson said the organization had an “auto renewal” with Nemechek during the summer, only for the team to reconsider before making its final decision. There was internal pressure to examine a possible change, but Johnson said the bigger issue was where Legacy wanted to go next.

“I know that people think Legacy chose to move in a direction with Josh because of what’s happened here in the last five or six weeks. It’s really the data and the body of work over the last three years as we dive in and really look at that, figure out how it fits into our program. Both of these guys are a perfect fit for us,” he added in the podcast.

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Johnson’s comments on the evaluation also make one thing clear: Legacy didn’t simply look at finishing positions and decide Berry was the better driver. The team looked at several areas, including qualifying position and positions gained, while also separating a driver’s performance from how well they executed during a race.

According to Johnson, both drivers scored very well in the evaluation. Berry’s numbers were in the top three in many categories and the top five in most of them.

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The bigger concern was what happened after the cars were already on track. Pit stops, strategy and other execution-based factors were holding the organization back. Johnson believes Legacy has more control over improving execution than it does over creating additional raw performance.

That distinction helps explain why the team could still view Nemechek as a strong driver while deciding Berry was the better fit for what it wanted to build.

Berry Fit the Bigger Plan for Jimmie Johnson

Nemechek’s record makes the decision harder to dismiss as a reaction to a few bad races. He joined Legacy in 2024 and recorded four top-10 finishes during his first season. In 2025, he took another step forward with two top-fives, eight top-10s, and a 20.3 average finish, the best Cup season of his career to that point.

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Across his two years with Legacy, he had 14 top-10 finishes and three top-five finishes, although his first Cup win remained elusive.

The 2026 season was less encouraging. Nemechek entered the final stretch sitting 27th in points after the regular season, with one top-five and two top-10s. His best finish was fourth at Pocono, followed by a 10th at Watkins Glen. That’s not to say his record isn’t accounted for in the performance review.

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Berry’s situation, meanwhile, was almost the reverse. Wood Brothers Racing had already announced in June that he would not return for 2027, leaving a Cup winner searching for another seat.

His 2026 season had been quiet for much of the year, with only two top-10 finishes through his first 21 races. Then the results changed dramatically. Berry put together six straight top-10 finishes, including that third-place run at New Hampshire after leading 73 laps.

Still, Johnson insists Legacy did not suddenly fall in love with the idea of signing Berry. The organization had been keeping an eye on him for a while. Berry made two Cup starts for Legacy in 2023, while his substitute appearances that season also included opportunities with Hendrick Motorsports. His wider career had already put him forth as a driver who could bring results when given competitive equipment.

Berry won his first Cup race at Las Vegas in 2025, delivering Wood Brothers its 101st Cup triumph. Before becoming a full-time Cup driver, he built his reputation in late models and through the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with JR Motorsports, where he won five races overall and captured the 2022 Championship 4. That background gave Legacy more than a recent statistical surge to consider.

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The move also fits a much bigger restructuring of the organization. Berry will join Erik Jones and Riley Herbst in 2027 as Legacy enters its first full-time season with three Cup cars. Jones has already signed a multiyear extension and will continue in the No. 43, while Herbst will move into the new No. 84 after leaving 23XI Racing.

Johnson sees particular potential in the relationship between Berry and Jones. The two have not spent much time together, but people who know both drivers have told him they could push each other and bring out more from one another. That matters to an organization trying to build something beyond simply replacing one driver with another.

Nemechek, meanwhile, has handled the departure without adding fuel to the rumors. He said he was disappointed by the decision but remained motivated, thanked Legacy, Toyota and his sponsors, and said he wanted to make the most of his final 10 races while figuring out what comes next. Johnson has also made clear that Legacy intends to honor its contractual obligations to him.

In the end, the fight rumors were a much cleaner story than the one Johnson actually told. There was no confirmed confrontation, no single blowup and no one Sunday that suddenly convinced Legacy to move on.

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There was a contract that had been renewed, a team that kept evaluating its options, years of performance data, a driver who fit the organization’s next stage and a decision Johnson admits was difficult.