“It Took a Lot of Therapy”-Dale Earnhardt’s Daughter Exposes Painful Rift With Stepmother Teresa After the Intimidator’s Passing

Currently, the JR Motorsports team is an elite organization in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Holding four championships (2014, 2017, 2018, and 2024) only reflects its strong leadership. The one heading the team is none other than Kelley Earnhardt Miller, who is the chief executive officer of the web of companies partially owned by her brother, Dale Jr. However, behind this NASCAR boss lady’s career lies a challenging childhood.

In Amazon Prime’s recently released documentary about Dale Earnhardt, the audience gets a treat. For instance, ‘Earnhardt’ teaches the newer generation about the Intimidator’s career. What it also does is shed light on the less pleasant aspects of this icon’s relationship with his children.

A bitter truth about Dale Earnhardt

Well, when one is entirely focused on racing, the world tends to get narrower. Dale Earnhardt Sr lived and breathed racing, collecting 7 NASCAR Cup Series championships and 83 race trophies. Meanwhile, however, he often ended up neglecting his children’s lives. Kelley Earnhardt Miller and her brother Dale Jr have faced many hurdles together. From watching their childhood home get burned to ashes to marching in military school together, they looked out for each other. Dale Sr was a no-nonsense father who wanted to discipline his kids, and things got tougher when Teresa Houston entered the household. The already-strained relationship made things harder for Kelley when Dale Sr passed away in the 2001 Daytona 500 race.

The daughter of the legendary icon got a chance to reflect on that in an Instagram Q/A session. A fan asked her how she coped with the passing of Dale Earnhardt, and Kelley Earnhardt Miller said it was not easy. She wrote, “Honestly it’s taken a lot of therapy. It was not just being on good terms that took its toll, but the lack of family support and relationship with Teresa and everything that I felt my dad worked hard for – watching it fall apart in the aftermath of his death. In therapy, I had to work hard to heal “little Kelley,” so big Kelley could exist. A lot of self-talk, grace, being a parent myself, and much more.”

via Imago April 16, 2016: Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Co-Owner and Vice-President of JR. Motorsports before the Xfinity Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

This revelation further emphasizes the goal of the Prime documentary – to showcase an unfiltered light of the Earnhardt family, show them as “normal folks.” Dale Earnhardt Jr reflected on how the documentary has helped in cutting down the glamorous image of his dad and revealing the more real one. He said, “To a lot of people, he was like Elvis. … Or a John Wayne figure. … They thought that he was indestructible and bulletproof and couldn’t do any wrong. … And so they worshiped him. I think that was the challenge for me and Kelley. We knew him as a real person that was a good dad. And a tough dad. And a not-so-good dad sometimes, with all of these human imperfections.”

Amazon Prime also found a perfect time to release the documentary. That is what Kelley Earnhardt Miller pointed out as being crucial to capture fans’ attention.

A full Amazon package for fans

Well, NASCAR signed a $7.7 billion media rights deal with Amazon Prime, TNT, and Warner Bros. at the end of 2023. Despite the long time that has elapsed since then, Amazon was focused on its debut in the stock car racing series. The media giant debuted at the 2025 Coca-Cola 600, featuring Dale Jr as one of the play-by-play announcers. Fans were blown away by the coverage, with Amazon living up to its promise of double-box advertisements and a comprehensive post-race coverage. Pairing up its five-race schedule with the ‘Earnhardt’ documentary provided the ultimate treat to fans. That is why Amazon timed its documentary release with its NASCAR duties, so that fans can be up to date with the sport.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller reflected on that precise timing recently. Being a brilliant businesswoman herself, she understood Amazon Prime’s genius plan to establish its footing in the NASCAR fanbase. She said, “I think for Amazon that this (documentary) is an avenue for them to show our NASCAR fans how dedicated and serious they are about the NASCAR product that’s coming out, and the races that they’re going to be doing. And so I think the timing for all of that was super important and very relevant. They’ve got to gain that trust quick.”

Dale Earnhardt’s legacy and history got a boost due to Amazon’s efforts. Fans got a more ‘real’ viewpoint into the Earnhardt family, even though some aspects were not so pleasant.