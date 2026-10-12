Kyle Larson is still the championship leader, but Chase Briscoe has made the closing stretch uncomfortable. Two straight wins have pushed the Joe Gibbs Racing driver into contention, while Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin remain close enough to punish any slip from the No. 5 team. With four races left, Larson has room to manage the fight, but not enough to take his foot off the gas.

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That was the message crew chief Cliff Daniels delivered after Charlotte. Hendrick Motorsports has earned its position through a strong start to the Chase, but Daniels does not want the points cushion to change how the team races.

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“It was a big reality check,” Daniels told the media, including Frontstretch. “The Toyotas are sitting on a lot of speed, so we can’t just sit back and cruise. I think if we took that mindset of playing a little too conservative, or too cautious, that’s just going to have you not sharp in those moments when you really have to execute or get the lead on a restart or whatever it is.

“We’ve built our way through the season to get to this point. There’s been a lot of learning along the way, and I think we’ve just got to stay true to ourselves at this point and keep marching forward.”

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Larson looked like a contender for the win early at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He took the pole, won Stage 1, and led 97 laps. Then Hamlin, recovering from a pit-road penalty, came alongside him in the second stage. Contact sent Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet up the track and cost him positions.

Larson recovered to finish fourth in the stage, but the pace to fight for the win never quite returned. The HMS star crossed the line sixth, ending a five-race run of top-five finishes in the Chase. Briscoe, meanwhile, held off Bell by a mere 0.029 seconds, with Hamlin finishing fifth.

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Sixth place was not the result Larson wanted, yet the points picture offered some relief. His lead over Hamlin grew from 40 points to 49, while Bell sits 51 back and Briscoe 65 behind. Larson still has the advantage, but Briscoe’s form has made it harder to treat that margin as comfortable.

The shift began with two very different weekends. At Kansas on September 27, Larson won, swept both stages, and collected the maximum 76 points, including the fastest-lap bonus. His advantage over Hamlin jumped from one point to 26. Briscoe answered at Las Vegas with a stage sweep and a victory, then won again at Charlotte. In two weeks, he cut his deficit to Larson from 123 points to 65.

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That swing explains why Daniels is wary of a conservative approach. With the 2026 scoring system, a race win is worth 55 points, stage results can add another 20, and the fastest-lap bonus can push the total higher. Larson showed at Kansas how much ground a dominant day can create. Briscoe has shown how quickly that cushion can shrink when a rival strings together wins. One difficult afternoon could change the picture again.

Larson, for his part, has resisted the idea that leading the championship automatically means more pressure. Before Charlotte, he was asked about the attention that comes with sitting atop the standings. His answer focused on the routine that has kept the No. 5 team in front.

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“I haven’t really thought about anything like that,” Larson said ahead of Charlotte. “I think the media kind of tries to get you to think about it a lot, asking questions like that. But, no, I mean, for us, I think we’ve done a good job of just focusing on our race and trying to maximize it. And I don’t think that you should venture off of that. So, yeah, it’s easier said than done, I think. But we’ve done so well in these first five. Why change what your approach has been?”

Phoenix gives Larson a chance to stick to that plan, though his record there is solid rather than overwhelming. He has one Cup Series win at the track and 11 top-five finishes in 23 starts. He can contend, but the numbers offer no guarantee of an easy weekend. Briscoe, Bell, and Hamlin will all be looking for points they can take from the leader.

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Then comes Talladega, where a driver’s plans can unravel because of someone else’s mistake. The pack leaves little room to recover when a crash breaks out, and Larson knows how quickly a superspeedway can turn sour. He finished 26th there in October 2025, a reminder that even a strong contender can lose valuable ground in an instant.

Daniels is not asking his team to throw caution to the wind. He warns against letting the championship lead make them hesitant when a restart, a pass, or a split-second decision demands commitment. Phoenix will test Larson’s speed; Talladega could test his luck. With Briscoe winning at a time when Larson can least afford a stumble, the No. 5 team must protect its lead without racing as though it is afraid to lose it.