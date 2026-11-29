Casey Mears sided with what he felt was “the most proven opportunity” with Rick Hendrick at a time when NASCAR was seeing an influx of new teams in the sport and offering drivers hefty salaries. Moving away from Chip Ganassi Racing, which invested four years in Mears’ development as a Cup driver, the former No. 5 driver still decided to go the HMS way, despite an offer from Jeff Gordon’s championship-winning crew chief, Ray Evernham.

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“One, it was just Hendrick. Yeah, and I was already, you know, at that point Ricky (Rick Hendrick’s son) was gone. He had passed away in the plane crash, and I just had a lot of personal ties there. Jimmy (Johnson) and Jeff (Gordon) were two of my closest friends in the sport at the time. It just seemed like a natural fit from that perspective. And to be with arguably the best racing program. It was the most proven opportunity,” detailed Mears on the Dinner with Racers podcast as to why he picked HMS over Ray Evernham’s factory-backed Dodge outfit.

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Born in California, Mears was originally an open-wheeled racer who transitioned to stock car racing, driving the No. 41 CGR entry for his rookie Cup season in 2003. He went on to spend four years at the outfit, with his best year coming in 2006, driving the No. 42 car, with which he bagged two top-5 and seven top-10 finishes, and an overall standing of 14th in the driver standings at the end of the year.

“So I was with Ganassi, and Ganassi obviously, clearly, gave me a massive opportunity, right? He knew that I didn’t really have the experience to be at the Cup level at that time. He committed four years to me, which were debatable on how solid that was,” he said of his association with CGR.

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However, it was easy to see why HMS was the team he chose to move on to in order to be competitive in the sport, as he gained vital seat time. During the 2001-2006 period, Hendrick Motorsports logged 52 victories across all drivers and two championships, all while Mears struggled to get his maiden win. Between 2003 and 2006, the exact time Mears drove for CGR, HMS bagged 40 wins alone.

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With the powerhouse team and its results attracting Mears over newcomers like Red Bull, who offered him significant pay rises, he chose the Hendrick outfit, starting out driving the No. 25 entry and then the No. 5. His time with the team was brief, with two full-time seasons. However, he managed to win his first Cup Series race with the team and secure six top-5 and 16 top-10 finishes over 72 starts before joining Richard Childress Racing.

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As he was let go by HMS for failing to match the team’s expectations of championship-caliber results, Mears also touched on how he was vary of being in the fourth No. 25 entry at the team.

“There’s always a team or two that struggles, and the 25 team at that point was like in a four-car program, there’s gonna be one that’s not great. There’s always one that’s a little bit off, and I always heard,” he elaborated on the same podcast episode. Whether or not that was the case with the No. 25 entry, or Mears’ departure for HMS, we will never know.

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Eventually going on to other teams such as RCR and eventually retiring from full-time racing in 2016, Mears is one driver who is remembered for his sole HMS victory and steady mid-pack pace. However, the Bakersfield native never managed to break into the elite company of Cup Series drivers.