“It Was More of Survival”- Brad Keselowski Slyly Deflects Blame After Alleged Carson Hocevar Payback Triggers Multi-Car Mayhem

Brad Keselowski had barely gotten through the Kansas Speedway restart when TJ Majors’ spotter masterclass came through the radio. The No. 6 Ford had made contact with Carson Hocevar; Hocevar got loose, and the situation quickly turned into a mess involving several cars. Majors’ message went something like this,

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“Move of the race, nice job,” he told Keselowski. To which Keselowski responded, “It was more of survival than anything else.” Now that’s intriguing.

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Keselowski did not explain the contact with Hocevar directly. Instead, he called the moment a fight to get through the restart. That would not have raised any questions had it been some other driver or any other race.

Let’s go through the events and learn why. Replay showed Keselowski getting into Hocevar on the restart. Jeff Gluck later reported that Chase Briscoe’s crew chief, James Small, told Briscoe the contact got Carson Hocevar loose. Hocevar then moved up the track and into Bubba Wallace. Josh Berry, Zane Smith and Erik Jones were caught in the incident as well. Hocevar knew almost immediately that his car had taken a hit.

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“I’m probably destroyed; cool. Right front flat for sure,” he said over the radio.

It was a big crash that reeled in others too. Its backstory goes three weeks back to Darlington Raceway, where Carson Hocevar was the one who put Keselowski in trouble. The two had raced tightly for several laps before Hocevar made contact with the left rear of Keselowski’s Ford. A second hit sent Keselowski into a spin on Lap 107. Keselowski finished 23rd, while Hocevar went on to finish 11th. Keselowski had no interest in brushing it aside afterward.

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“No, but there will be,” he said when asked about having no previous history with Hocevar. Then came the warning that followed the incident. “His day is coming, and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson.”

Carson Hocevar did not exactly sound worried when he heard it. “I’ll tighten my belts,” he replied.

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That exchange seemed like the next race would see these two clash. It did not, however, explode at World Wide Technology Raceway the following week. Keselowski acknowledged that he had to race hard while making sure he was not simply allowing himself to be taken advantage of again. He knew there was a line to walk, especially with Hocevar racing for a championship and Keselowski outside the Chase.

“Bring it. I’ll fight back with anybody in the garage.”

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That was Keselowski’s message at Gateway. The two drivers raced around each other without the confrontation. Hocevar also came to Kansas with another recent dispute behind him, having been involved in the pit-road confrontation with Ryan Blaney at Bristol. So Kansas brought the whole thing back into focus.

Carson Hocevar started fourth, while Keselowski started 16th after qualifying was canceled because of rain and lightning. Wallace started seventh and Berry 10th. When the restart came on lap 123, the cars were packed together, and the first contact had consequences almost immediately.

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Hocevar was not simply spun and left stranded. He continued after the right-front damage, but the crash had already pulled Wallace into the picture. Berry, Smith and Jones were also collected, turning the feud between Keselowski and Hocevar into a five-car incident.

That is also why Keselowski’s choice of words stands out. He had already told Hocevar that his day was coming. He had later promised to fight back. Now, after replay showed him making contact with the same driver, he called the moment “survival.”

The replay can show where the contact began. Small’s account gives some indication of what that contact did to Hocevar’s car. Neither one, by itself, establishes what Keselowski intended.

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Carson Hocevar ultimately recovered to finish third, while Wallace finished seventh and Berry sixth in Stage 2. That kept the incident from becoming a simple story about a driver being taken out.

Instead, it left an awkward question behind: was Keselowski trying to survive a packed restart, or had the unfinished business from Darlington finally found its way onto the track?