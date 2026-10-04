Las Vegas feels a little different this weekend. The city that raised Kyle Busch and watched him grow from a local racer into one of NASCAR’s biggest stars is hosting the Cup Series without its hometown hero for the first time since his sudden death in May. Yet his presence is still being felt through the community that continues to honor him, something that has given his brother Kurt Busch an unexpected path toward closure. As Kurt admits, every tribute brings the loss closer to home.

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“I’m just appreciative of everyone putting the effort forth and making every event very special and highlighting him in the right way. It’s just tough. It’s just something that I feel like he should be here, and it wasn’t his time. But events like this do, and events like this in the NASCAR community can help with the closure side of it,” Kurt Busch said in a press conference ahead of the NASCAR Las Vegas race.

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Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the surrounding community have made sure Kyle Busch will remain at the center of the weekend, despite the hometown hero no longer being there to experience it himself. A series of tributes has been planned across the city and the track, giving fans, family members, and members of the NASCAR community several opportunities to remember the two-time Cup Series champion.

One of the most permanent tributes came with the unveiling of Memorial Rock. The memorial was established to honor Kyle and his connection to Las Vegas, giving the city a physical reminder of the driver who grew up racing in the area before becoming one of NASCAR’s most recognizable competitors.

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The city also honored Kyle by renaming two roads. One became Rowdy Road, reflecting the nickname that followed Kyle throughout his career, while another was named Busch Brothers Drive in recognition of Kyle and Kurt. The road dedication is particularly meaningful for Kurt, who is scheduled to participate in the ceremony as part of the weekend’s events.

The tributes have also extended to the racetrack itself. Las Vegas Motor Speedway has added “Forever Rowdy” signage and a tribute wall, while Kyle’s 2019 Cup Series championship trophy and his M&M’s No. 18 Toyota are also being displayed. A black No. 8 has been placed in the infield, and the track has planned a silent Lap 8 tribute to honor Kyle during the race weekend.

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The Kyle Busch Classic has provided another opportunity to celebrate his racing roots. Held at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the event brought the focus back to the short-track environment where Kyle developed his skills before moving into NASCAR’s national series.

Kurt is also scheduled to drive the pace car during the Cup Series weekend, giving him another visible role in the tributes to his younger brother. For someone who has spent much of the year navigating events connected to Kyle’s legacy, the weekend brings together several of those responsibilities in the city where their racing journeys began.

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Drivers across NASCAR have found their own ways to remember Kyle throughout the season. Kyle Larson paid tribute with a special paint scheme that recreated Busch’s early Hendrick Motorsports No. 5, complete with “Tiny Kyle” above the door. The scheme connected Kyle’s later career with one of the early chapters of his NASCAR journey.

Denny Hamlin has also emphasized why continuing those tributes matters, particularly because professional sports can move quickly from one story to the next.

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“I like all the tributes, because in our society we tend to move on to the next thing so easily and it’s easy to forget. When you have these tributes that keep going on throughout the year, it’s a really good reminder to put things in perspective and keep remembering someone who was so big and influential in our sport.”

For Kurt, that continued recognition has provided something beyond public remembrance. He has described the past several months as emotional but also meaningful, comparing the number of events surrounding Kyle’s legacy with the nonstop schedule he experienced after winning his own championship. The difference, however, is impossible to ignore. This time, the events are centered on someone Kurt believes should still be here.

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And the remembrance will continue beyond Las Vegas, with another tribute planned in Charlotte on October 9. A free “Celebration of Life” event will be held at the start/finish line after the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. Samantha Busch, Kurt Busch, and several NASCAR figures, including Joe Gibbs, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell, are scheduled to share memories. Ten of Kyle’s iconic race cars will be displayed, followed by a drone show and a performance from country singer Cole Swindell.

For Kurt, that support has become part of the process of finding closure. Kyle may no longer be able to return to the city where his racing story began. But Las Vegas is making sure his connection to the place remains impossible to overlook.