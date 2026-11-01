NASCAR’s revised short-track bumper package is making its final appearance of the 2026 season at Martinsville, putting drivers in a tricky position. While the softened structure is designed to make contact more consequential and discourage aggressive bumping, Martinsville is hardly a track where drivers can afford to keep their distance. Bubba Wallace understands that better than most.

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In conversation with Bob Perry in the media pen, he reflected on what using the soft bumper could mean at the paper-clip layout short track and admitted that while no driver wants to end up in the stack-up, it’s the only way to make passes at a track like Martinsville.

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Bubba Wallace on doing what it takes to make a pass and avoid stack-ups in Martinsville

Wallace commented, “I don’t know. I don’t want to be the first one to use it. Hopefully we’ll have somebody watching how hard they move somebody and what the damage is, but it’s different. I get it, the restart stack-ups, they’re brutal in these cars. Man, you get hit from behind, you see black for a second; that’s not good.”

Wallace, who has been involved in multi-car pileups, collisions, and stack-ups on multiple occasions, knows how gruesome the impact of drivers bumping the field into a massive stack can be.

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Wallace added, “But you know that is for once you are going, once we’re racing, like using the bumpers; that’s how you pass in these cars, especially here, because our mid-corner section is so high, like it’s a bad way to race, but there’s no other way to move somebody besides: shove them off into the corner or hit them square in the middle of the corner so yeah we’ll see.”

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Why the softened bumper will be a challenge for drivers in Martinsville

Martinsville is a challenge of its own kind. With a paper-clip layout and heavy braking zones, the track is already consequential enough even without the revised bumpers. The Virginia venue also stands out because of its notoriously tight restart laps, known for chaos-inducing racing.

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With the recent Talladega outing wreaking havoc on the field with two 12-car and 15-car pileups in stages two and three of the YellaWood 500, drivers like Chase Briscoe have already warned NASCAR of how dangerous the softened bumper could be heading into races like Martinsville.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said, “I definitely think this will be the one that makes the most difference. You know, truthfully, just I think a lot of the changes for this bumper structure came for Martinsville.”

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“You kind of have that big stack up a lot of the time getting into the corner, and yeah, I think maybe it was in the spring race this year. I mean, I had like a 25G bumper tag thing, which is just insane. It’s bigger than a lot of wrecks sometimes. So yeah, this will be the one I think has the biggest difference maker,” shared Briscoe.

NASCAR’s revised bumper got rid of the Y-brackets (struts) and the thick foam lining that absorbed shock better, to avoid damaging the bodywork or radiator, which now creates an air gap. The softened bumpers will now make drivers more vulnerable to heavy damage to the radiator or their aerodynamic package if they make contact with the cars ahead. The new-gen car’s nose will cave inwards and flex instead of absorbing the damage and allowing the driver to do so multiple times without damage.

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While the design will make contact more consequential for drivers, its real impact and intensity will be tested at Martinsville, a track that operates very differently from tracks like Richmond, Bristol, and North Wilkesboro.

While title contenders are hoping to walk away from the penultimate round of the season unharmed and with a significant bag of points added to their Chase standings folio, Bubba Wallace has hinted at a different strategy and perspective behind his Martinsville race.

Wallace summed up his Martinsville preview by saying, “You know I was actually rewatching the race last night, and uh, I don’t know. I don’t know how that’s going to play out because this was the cutoff race, this was where the guys from the cut line moved the people out of the way if need be, um, I don’t know.

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He continued, “There’s still a race within a race, a race within self, between you know, I can get to, I don’t know, how far out ninth is, eighth is, but we’re still racing for a lot, right? So, that being said, we have been mindful that the soft bumpers are in, so we can tear up some stuff if we get through aggressively, uhm, but I think it will just be a different perspective, and we have to appreciate it so, uhm, it will still be chaotic; it’s Martinsville.”

While Bubba Wallace is not in contention to win the title this year, Championship leader Kyle Larson and the title contender pack will hope to maximize their results heading into the Martinsville round. Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin currently sit close after the qualifying round, but can either of them change the game? Larson is banking on Hendrick Motorsports’ expertise around the track, and Hamlin is relying on his six wins at the venue to take his pole to the checkered flag.