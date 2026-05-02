“It’s a Complete Joke”: Cup Star Demands Immediate Change in Blunt Plea to Save Superspeedways

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Superspeedways have always been NASCAR’s ultimate spectacle. You know the tropes – pack racing, last-lap drama, and chaos waiting to happen. Tracks like Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway are supposed to deliver edge-of-your-seat racing every single time. But lately, something feels off. The action looks intense, yet drivers aren’t buying it. And now, one Cup star is calling it out, demanding urgent changes to a package he believes is ruining the very soul of superspeedway racing.

Christopher Bell slams Superspeedway racing direction…

“So it becomes all about shortening the last pit stop to as short as you can get it, which means you’re still saving fuel on stage two even though you can make it to the end. You know, after that last pit stop and… it’s a joke, it’s a complete joke and I look forward to changes.”

That frustration from Christopher Bell isn’t just heat-of-the-moment emotion, but it reflects a growing concern across the NASCAR Cup Series garage. Since the introduction of the Next-Gen car in 2022, superspeedway racing at tracks like Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway has fundamentally changed.

The newer car generates significantly more aerodynamic drag, which has made passing in the draft far more difficult than it used to be. What was once unpredictable, aggressive pack racing has slowly turned into a calculated exercise in track position. And that’s where the problem lies.

Instead of drivers charging through the field, races have become heavily dependent on pit strategy and fuel-saving tactics. Teams now prioritize staying in line, conserving fuel, and executing the perfect final stop rather than making bold on-track moves. In many ways, the choice has narrowed down to two extremes: either save fuel and play the long game, or take risks that often end in multi-car crashes. Naturally, most drivers are opting for the safer route.

Even NASCAR’s attempts to fix the issue haven’t fully worked. At Talladega last week, officials tweaked the stage format to 98-45-45 laps, hoping the shorter final stages would eliminate fuel-saving scenarios. But the result? More of the same frustration. Drivers still found themselves locked in line, unable to make meaningful moves due to aerodynamic limitations.

Right now, the spectacle is still there. But the substance isn’t. And if voices like Bell keep getting louder, change may not just be expected. It might be unavoidable.

… As NASCAR eyes fixes

The frustration isn’t staying inside the cockpit anymore. Rather, it’s moving into meetings. NASCAR executive Mike Forde recently confirmed that officials will sit down with a group of drivers, including Denny Hamlin, to discuss potential changes to the superspeedway package. That alone signals a shift.

For years, drivers have voiced concerns about the direction of racing at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Now, it seems NASCAR is finally listening. Interestingly, Tony Stewart recently pointed out that this isn’t a new concept.

Speaking on Barstool Sports’ Rubbin is Racing podcast, Stewart recalled how similar driver committees existed in his era, only for their feedback to often be brushed aside. That history makes the current approach feel like a long-overdue correction rather than a fresh idea. And there’s no shortage of suggestions.

Reducing aerodynamic drag, possibly by trimming or even removing the rear spoiler, is one option being floated. Others include adding more underbody downforce to improve racing in dirty air, allowing drivers to make moves outside the draft. Then there’s the most consistent ask from the garage: more horsepower.

It’s a simple request, but one that could fundamentally change how these races unfold. With Steve O’Donnell now showing openness to driver input, the sport appears to be at a crossroads. The current package has clearly worn thin with both competitors and fans.

What happens next will define the future of superspeedway racing. But one thing is certain – this time, the pressure isn’t fading. It’s building.