“It’s a Gimmick” – 23XI Insider Torches NASCAR’s New Qualifying Plan in Brutal Rant

NASCAR’s latest attempt to spice up qualifying has already drawn sharp criticism, with one 23XI Racing insider questioning whether the proposed change belongs in the sport at all. The sanctioning body is considering introducing pit stops during qualifying at select tracks in 2027, adding another layer of teamwork to what is traditionally a test of single-lap speed. The proposal follows other significant adjustments, including the return of the Chase format in 2026 and a revised rainout lineup procedure for next season. But not everyone is convinced another gimmick is what NASCAR needs.

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“It’s a gimmick. It belongs at the All-Star race. It does not belong at point races. It’s a gimmick as simple as that,” Freddy Kraft said on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

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The 23XI Racing spotter was responding to NASCAR’s discussions about introducing pit stops into qualifying at selected tracks in 2027. During the conversation, Tommy Baldwin Jr. revealed that he had been involved in some of the discussions and was enthusiastic about making qualifying more of a team exercise. Kraft, however, immediately challenged the idea. He believes NASCAR risks turning a straightforward competition into an unnecessary spectacle, particularly when championship points are at stake.

The proposal comes from NASCAR President of Event Management John Probst, who confirmed that the sanctioning body is considering an All-Star-style qualifying format for a handful of events next season. Instead of simply sending drivers onto the track to record their fastest laps, the format would incorporate an actual pit stop into the timed attempt.

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That would bring the pit crew into the equation, making the final qualifying result dependent on both the driver’s speed and the team’s execution. Probst explained that NASCAR wants to add activity to qualifying and give fans more opportunities to watch the crews work. However, he stressed that discussions with teams are ongoing and the format would only be used at a select few races.

Baldwin appeared to support the direction, suggesting that certain venues could benefit from a more interactive qualifying experience. He specifically mentioned Dover, where he felt NASCAR had not done enough to give fans a close look at pit stops.

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He argued that bringing more attention to the qualifying session could improve the overall event presentation at tracks where a traditional time trial does not generate much excitement. Kraft saw a different problem. He questioned whether adding pit stops would actually improve competition or simply create another advantage for the organizations with the strongest resources.

His biggest concern involved smaller teams potentially being disadvantaged by the change. The leading organizations already have deeper pit crew resources and greater financial flexibility. If qualifying suddenly depends on a fast four-tire stop, the best teams could gain another opportunity to separate themselves from the rest of the field.

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Kraft also questioned whether backmarker organizations would have to bring additional crew members or even use personnel from stronger teams to remain competitive. That could increase travel expenses and operating costs for teams that are already struggling financially. His argument was that NASCAR should not introduce a format that makes it harder for smaller organizations to compete for starting positions.

Kraft was not completely opposed to the concept, though. He specifically suggested that the All-Star Race would be the appropriate place to experiment with it. The exhibition event already gives NASCAR room to test unconventional formats without affecting championship points.

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The 2026 All-Star qualifying session at Dover’s one-mile circuit, for example, combined a timed lap with a four-tire pit stop and another lap, with the overall time determining the results. Kraft believes that kind of format belongs in an exhibition rather than becoming part of regular points-paying weekends.

That distinction matters because NASCAR’s regular qualifying process is designed to reward outright speed. Under the 2026 Cup Series procedures, most tracks use a single round, with one timed lap at conventional ovals and two laps at several short tracks. Road courses use timed group sessions, while Daytona, Talladega and Atlanta have two rounds, with the fastest ten advancing to the final round. The format already varies according to track characteristics, but the driver remains responsible for producing the qualifying speed.

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NASCAR has made several adjustments to this process in recent years. For 2025, it expanded group practice sessions from 20 to 25 minutes and simplified qualifying by moving to a single round at most venues. The current qualifying order also uses a performance metric combining 70% of the previous race finish and 30% of owner points. However, the 2026 Chase exposed problems with that formula when qualifying was repeatedly canceled because of rain.

Consequently, NASCAR has already confirmed another change for 2027. When qualifying is canceled, starting lineups will be determined strictly by owner points rather than the existing performance metric. Officials are also considering reducing superspeedway qualifying from two rounds to one. Alongside those adjustments, the pit-stop proposal represents another attempt to reshape race weekends.

For Kraft, however, there is a difference between fixing problems with the existing system and adding spectacle for its own sake. NASCAR may believe pit-stop qualifying will give fans more action, but the format could also introduce another competitive and financial hurdle.

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Until officials reveal which tracks will use it and how the rules will work, Kraft’s criticism raises a question NASCAR will need to answer: does qualifying really need another gimmick?