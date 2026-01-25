“It’s Been a Sad Season”: Denny Hamlin’s Fiancée Jordan Fish Gathers Strength to Break Silence on Tragedy

Watch What’s Trending Now!

If the off-season was worse for anyone, it was for the Hamlin family. Coming from an already upset championship title loss in November, the off-season was supposed to let Denny Hamlin rest and heal from that pain. Instead, it doubled down on him, as the year ending saw him lose his father and see his mother severely injured in the horrific house fire at his Gaston County property. Amid this, his fiancée, Jordan Fish, naturally went through the same.

She couldn’t stay in the limelight, considering everything that was going on in their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following

absence,

Fish finally came out on social media to talk about the

impact

difficult

had

on their family.

Jordan Fish thanks the community

weeks ofemotionalthisoff-season has

Jordan Fish broke her silence through a vulnerable series of social media updates, directly addressing the tragedy that has fundamentally altered their lives. Speaking to followers who noticed her long absence, Fish, sharing on her Instagram story, admitted that the start of the 2026 calendar has felt fundamentally different from any that came before.

“I just wanna come on here and say hi. I know it’s been a minute,” Fish shared. “I wanted to say thank you to everybody reaching out over the last month or so. I tried to get back to a lot of you. I know there were so many I did not reply to. I’ve seen everyone’s messages. I just wanna say thank you.”

​The timing of the tragedy was particularly cruel, occurring just as the family was meant to relax and move on from the brutal finale that Denny Hamlin suffered at Phoenix. The saddest moment of her reflection came when she characterized the recent months not as a break, but as a period of exhaustion.

“It’s been a really weird, sad season. Not really much of an off-season at all, and it’s hard to believe that next weekend we’re gonna be starting back up again, and I don’t feel like we’re really caught up,” she said.

Imago NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 30: Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx Toyota and his girlfriend Jordan Fish look on prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ally 400 on June 30, 2024, at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, TN. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 30 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2406301847

Despite the weight of the loss, Fish’s message was one of gratitude for the racing community’s support. She acknowledged the struggle of balancing a physical illness with the emotional demands of the moment.

“I’m kind of fighting a little sickness right now. I just wanna come on here and say thank you for reaching out and supporting our family. We really appreciate it.”

Her words painted a picture of a family trying to find their footing even as the unrelenting NASCAR schedule demands a return to the spotlight. Meanwhile, Denny had an update on his mother’s recovery.

Denny Hamlin updates on his mother’s health

The emotional weight carried by the family extends beyond the immediate shock of the tragedy to the long, uncertain road of physical and mental recovery. Central to this journey is Denny Hamlin’s mother, Mary Lou Hamlin, who remains in recovery following the devastating house fire.

Providing a rare glimpse into her condition, Hamlin noted that the recovery process is fluctuating, stating that she has “good days, bad days, but is getting better.”

While she has been stabilized by medical experts, the road to a full recovery remains steep, casting a somber shadow over the family’s preparations for the new year. This domestic struggle is playing out against the backdrop of one of the most demanding periods in the NASCAR calendar.

Despite the immense personal unrest, the professional machinery of the sport continues to churn, placing Hamlin in a position where he must balance his role as a grieving son with his obligations as a premier athlete and team owner.

He admitted to being “OK, as to be expected,” a sentiment that mirrors the weary but determined tone shared by Fish.

A deep-seated sense of duty fuels this resilience; Hamlin revealed he had “considered all options” regarding his immediate future in the sport but ultimately decided to honor his commitments.

​As the Daytona 500 approaches, the focus for the No. 11 Toyota team has shifted from mere performance metrics to a narrative of perseverance. Hamlin has reaffirmed his participation in the Great American Race, driven by a promise made to the Gibbs family.

“I made a promise to Coach [Joe Gibbs] that I would race,” Hamlin explained, noting the importance of fulfilling his role despite the personal vacuum left by his father’s passing.

The upcoming season is no longer just about the statistics of the Chase format or the technicalities of the 23XI Racing expansion; it is about finding the strength to compete while the heart of the family remains in a state of healing.