“It’s Gone This Far?”- Kurt Busch Demands Massive Rulebook Overhaul to Save NASCAR From Itself

The NASCAR garage has spent the last few seasons debating the same question: has the sport become too sanitized for its own good? Between the Next Gen car, tighter regulations, and races where passing often feels nearly impossible, frustration has slowly started building among drivers, teams, and fans alike. Now, Kurt Busch has stepped into the conversation with a brutally honest assessment, calling for major changes before the sport drifts even further away from the raw, unpredictable racing that once defined it.

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The ‘Copy-paste’ problem in NASCAR

“When I learned that our team at 23XI, we could check on what Hendrick was running for their throttle position in 2022 with this next-gen car at Daytona, I’m like, really, it’s gone this far? They know live on what throttle position they have and it’s too much. Everyone has the same information. So what do you do? Everyone has the same speed.”

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That was Kurt Busch recently speaking on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, and his comments opened up a debate many fans have quietly had for years and now in focus back again after the Watkins Glen race. Everyone was huddled together for the better part of the race (except road-course master SVG), which again drew criticism from the NASCAR community.

Back in 2018, NASCAR officially announced that data collected from every car during practice, qualifying, and races would be shared across the garage. The move immediately divided opinion. Younger drivers and smaller organizations largely welcomed it because it helped close the gap to powerhouse teams. Veteran racers, however, worried it would slowly erase the individuality that once separated elite drivers and crew chiefs from the rest of the field.

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Today, NASCAR’s data-sharing system is incredibly detailed. Through SMT (SportsMEDIA Technology) sensors installed in every car, teams receive access to roughly 200 channels of telemetry. That includes throttle traces, braking points, steering inputs, GPS positioning, shift timing, speed traces, and fuel mapping. Teams can essentially compare their drivers directly against rivals corner-by-corner and lap-by-lap.

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And according to Kurt Busch, that’s exactly where the problem begins. When everyone has access to the same information, it becomes harder for teams to develop unique advantages. Drivers no longer have to spend years mastering tracks through instinct and experimentation because the answers are already sitting on a screen.

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Instead of creativity and unpredictability separating the field, NASCAR risks becoming a sport where everyone eventually converges toward the exact same setup, strategy, and driving style. For fans already frustrated with difficult passing and increasingly similar-looking racing, Kurt Busch’s comments only added fuel to the belief that NASCAR may have over-engineered itself into a corner.

Kurt Busch calls out NASCAR’s officiating style

“NASCAR shouldn’t go off of what someone says on the radio. They should be able to still look at the eyeball test. What my brother did to John Hunter was exactly the same. Now you’re in a courtroom.” Kurt Busch didn’t hold back while discussing NASCAR’s latest officiating controversy on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

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The debate exploded after Kyle Busch avoided penalties following contact with John Hunter Nemechek late in the Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. The incident sent Nemechek spinning and immediately triggered backlash from fans, many of whom believed the move looked intentional enough to deserve punishment.

NASCAR ultimately chose not to penalize Kyle Busch, largely because there was no radio communication proving intent. That explanation instantly reopened conversations surrounding the earlier penalty handed to Ryan Preece after his clash with Ty Gibbs. In Preece’s case, NASCAR cited his radio comments as a major factor in determining the contact was deliberate.

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That’s exactly the inconsistency Kurt Busch was criticizing. To many fans and drivers, the visual evidence from both incidents appeared similar. But one driver was penalized while the other escaped punishment because of what was (or wasn’t) said over the radio.

Kurt Busch argued that NASCAR has now drifted into an uncomfortable gray area where officials are relying too heavily on verbal intent instead of judging the actual on-track action itself. Importantly, he made clear that his comments were not an attack on his brother. Instead, his frustration centered on NASCAR’s broader penalty process and the lack of consistency that continues to frustrate drivers, teams, and fans alike.