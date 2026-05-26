“It’s Just Heart-Wrenching”- Kyle Larson’s Son’s Emotional Brexton Busch Gesture Leaves Denny Hamlin Gutted

Brexton Busch has been on the thoughts and prayers of the entire NASCAR fandom since Kyle Busch passed away last week. The entire family has been affected deeply, as it could be seen during the pre-race tribute NASCAR paid at Charlotte. However, for Denny Hamlin, there was something else that got his heart heavy.

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“A great moment caught Kyle Larson’s son, Owen, going up and giving Brexton a hug. It’s just heart-wrenching, for sure,” Hamlin said on the Actions Detrimental podcast before moving on to his reaction to the Coca-Cola 600.

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Shortly after the Busch family appeared beside the track as NASCAR paid the tribute, Samantha Busch was surrounded by her peers who attempted to console her. Meanwhile, Brexton, who seemed to be stiffing himself up to support his mother, seemed to be a bit more composed soon after Kyle Larson’s son, Owen, walked up to him and held him close. What appeared to be just a small gesture spoke volumes, considering how young these kids are.

Brexton Busch is currently at the grassroots level of his professional racing career. He regularly competes in Sprint Car races, and sometimes the Bandolero as well. Owen Larson has also spent considerable time behind the wheel of Sprint Cars. In fact, the two of them were competitors in the 2025 Tulsa Shootout in the Junior Sprint division. Busch ended up winning the Golden Driller Trophy.

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Despite being competitors on the track, however, they showcased a strong bond at the Charlotte Motor Speedway when Owen consoled Brexton. This reflected the same quality of empathy and true sportsman spirit that Kyle Larson showed earlier, speaking of Kyle Busch.

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“He was just a great competitor. I respected him more than any other driver in the field, and that’s why I think we never really had any run-ins or anything like that. I think because the respect was mutual,” Larson said (via Frontstretch).

Denny Hamlin wasn’t the only one who focused on the two kids sharing an emotional moment together. The entire NASCAR fandom seemed to be coming together to celebrate the sincerity both Owen and Brexton showcased on the track.

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Fans shower love and support for Brexton Busch and Owen Larson

“Ten years from now they’re gonna be on the track together,” read one of the comments from the fans, reacting to the short clip. Brexton and Owen have already established themselves as competitors against each other. Both were trained by their Cup champion fathers and have showcased strong performance on the track, and without a doubt, they aim to make it to the Cup Series in the future. It’s understandable that the fans already envision them going wheel-to-wheel in the coming years, especially after Richard Childress Racing revealed they would retire and preserve Kyle’s #8 for his son when he makes it into the Cup Series in the future.

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“Rivalries on the track but pure class off it. The Busch and Larson names will be battling for decades but seeing the kids look out for each other like this is bigger than any trophy[.] Absolutely beautiful moment.” Another fan commented. Busch had been on the field for a very long time when Larson made his debut. But when the latter moved to Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, he became a direct rival to Busch, as both were regularly competing at the top for the title. But as Larson mentioned, they shared a strong mutual respect for each other, and for many, it was emotional to see their sons sharing the same bond.

Imago TALLADEGA, AL – APRIL 23: Kyle Busch 8 McLaren Custom Grills Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with wife Samantha, son Brexton and daughter Lennix after winning the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series GEICO 500 on April 23, 2023 at Talladega SuperSpeedway in Talladega, AL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 23 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2304235004909

“Beautiful. THE LOVE FROM NASCAR = ONE GIANT CARING FAMILY!” As NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell told Samantha and Brexton Busch in his address during the tribute to Kyle Busch, “Everyone gathered here, everybody watching on TV, and all those people up in that grandstand, are your family, and we’ve got you,” fans feel the same way. Over the years, the NASCAR fandom has gone from being more than just a fandom to something far more incredible, like a close family. And the difficult time that the family, especially Brexton Busch, is going through, the fans make sure that they have his back.

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But there was more about Brexton that many noticed on the day of the Coca-Cola 600: “Brexton looked like a total badass yesterday. Making sure his mom was consoled, keeping his chin up, that kid is going to be special.” Throughout the time, as Samantha Busch shed tears, Brexton held her, attempting to console her, being the strong son that he felt he had to be that day.

The sheer emotional strength that Brexton Busch showed that day, with Owen Larson joining him, made many forget that they’re still just 11-year-olds. This is perhaps the hardest phase that Brexton has ever gone through, especially considering how close he was with his father. But the NASCAR family seems to be making sure that no members of the Busch family feel alone.