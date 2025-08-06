William Byron celebrated his second win of the season on Sunday, but the way he got there has stirred up plenty of debate. His fuel-saving strategy was impressive, no doubt, but it wasn’t enough to match the raw speed of his closest rivals.

Brad Keselowski, who won both stages, and polesitter Chase Briscoe looked poised to overtake Byron. Yet, despite having faster cars, they couldn’t get past him. The culprit? The quirks of the Next-Gen car at Iowa Speedway. And that’s exactly what has Dale Earnhardt Jr. fired up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Jr. does not mince his words

“It does everything like a stock car, just better,” Dale Jr. said back in 2021, after a Next-Gen car test. In just four years, his opinion has taken a 180-degree flip. With good reason, too. At the Iowa Corn 350 race, Brad Keselowski found it hard to pass despite his No. 6 Ford being the fastest trailing car. In the final stage, Byron had to back down to half throttle to save fuel, and even then, Keselowski or Chase Briscoe could not overtake him. This bizarre occurrence could be attributed to dirty air due to the Next-Gen car. So, Dale Jr. did not hold back his emotions anymore.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

On a recent episode of ‘Dale Jr. Download,’ Dale Earnhardt Jr. claimed the car was a travesty in the NASCAR world. “I don’t love the Next-Gen car. It’s an IMSA car, it’s a sports car. It’s got a diffuser, it’s got low-profile tires. It’s got big rims and big brakes. It’s a sports car. It’s not a NASCAR stock car,” he said. Truly, NASCAR officials even visited a Supercars round in the early stages of research and development in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Jr. continued with his rant, pointing out the glaring gap between drivers’ needs and NASCAR’s glamor. “I f—ing hate this car…Would I have ever built a NASCAR stock car that had a diffuser? No…I wouldn’t have put a low-profile tire on it and changed the side wall so the drivers can’t feel the f—ing tire…Because of the side wall, the tires are short. The brakes – what the f—? ….Now the braking zones are so f—ing short.” He added, “I’m disappointed that we have races like this, and the car’s just frustrating to watch. You know what the drivers are dealing with, you know what the drivers are struggling with…we’re worrying about being modern.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Evidently, Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s qualms about the Next-Gen have no bounds. It is well in tune with the rest of the NASCAR industry as well, so stay tuned for more updates!