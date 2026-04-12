‘It’s Not Going to Work’: Scorned NASCAR Driver Dismantles His Former Team’s Subpar Garage Culture

Sometimes, the calmest words carry the sharpest edge, and that’s exactly what Daniel Suarez delivered. Framed as a thoughtful breakdown of what makes a team succeed, his comments did more than echo the frustration of a driver who has firsthand seen how things can fall apart when the foundation isn’t right. As the Mexican driver enjoys his time with his new team, this may have just been a subtle punch in the gut for Trackhouse Racing.

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Daniel Suarez offered a surprisingly composed take on his new home at Spire Motorsports, while suddenly taking a shot at what he felt was missing before.

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“You can have the best business ever, but if you don’t have the right people, you don’t have anything, right? And it’s also about having the right structure in place. So I believe that Spire Motorsports has a great group of people and they have the right structure to take advantage of those people because also you can have the best people ever, but if you don’t have the right structure and the right system in place, it’s not going to work,” the Mexican driver said ahead of the Food City 500 at Bristol. “So, you have to put all the pieces of the puzzle together.”

Suarez was part of the Trackhouse Racing team, where he only managed two Cup Series wins and broke into the Top 10 just once. For a driver who has won the NASCAR Auto O’Reilly Series before, this was not acceptable, and he decided to move on from them after 2025. Since leaving them, the tension between them hasn’t exactly cooled. If anything, 2026 has only made things worse.

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The breaking point came at Las Vegas, where Suarez and former teammate Ross Chastain got into a heated post-race confrontation after on-track contact. It started as a racing incident and quickly spiraled into a pit road scuffle with shoves and heated words.

With the real dagger being Chastain’s now infamous jab: “You got fired.”

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The comment caught on audio during the confrontation added a deeply personal layer to the feud, turning a racing dispute into something far more bitter.

Suarez didn’t hold back either, admitting he “lost a lot of respect” for Chastain and calling aspects of their relationship “two-faced,” suggesting the cracks had been there long before their split.

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And that’s the key context: this wasn’t a fresh rivalry, it was a simmering one. Despite being teammates at Trackhouse from 2022 to 2025, Suarez later admitted the two never really clicked with underlying tension and lack of chemistry bubbling beneath the surface.

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Every on-track battle with Trackhouse carries extra weight, and if Las Vegas was any indication, this feud is far from over. However, with Suarez preparing to become a father and focusing on performing at Spire, Chastain may have to level up if he wants to prove a point to his former teammate.

Suarez gets real on his improved performance at Spire

Daniel Suarez kicked off his season with a solid fourth-place finish in the Clash at Bowman Gray. He followed that up with a 13th-place run in the 2026 Daytona 500, and then impressed with a top-five finish at Atlanta the very next week.

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More recently, he added another top 10 result at Darlington, continuing a steady start to the year.

“My process and work ethic are the same. A few things in the process changed, but not because of me, because of the team, so I had to adjust. Some things I like better, some things I’ve told them I liked better before,” Suarez said when asked about his start to the year. “In reality, we’re just faster. The team is doing an amazing job, and we’re executing the weekend right.”

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So far, Suarez holds an average finish of 16.9, roughly 4 spots better than where he stood at the same stage last season with Trackhouse Racing.

At the moment, he sits right on the playoff cut line, holding a nine-point cushion over Michael McDowell while trailing his teammate Carson Hocevar by 20 points in 15th.

And with the Cup series heading to Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday, he will definitely be looking to rack up points and possibly cement his place above his former teammate, Chastain.