“It’s Not the Woods”- Veteran Insider Defends Legendary Team Owners From Backlash

The future of the Wood Brothers’ No. 21 has become one of the biggest talking points of NASCAR’s silly season. Josh Berry’s departure was announced in June, leaving fans wondering why a driver who has the potential for race wins and is in championship debates was being replaced. Now, veteran Kenny Wallace has offered a different perspective. He is suggesting that WBR doesn’t have the final say in such decision making process.

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“In the normal world, it’s like, Oh my God, the Woods made a mistake and everybody’s like, it’s not the Woods. Ford let him go, so Ford let Josh Berry go. It’s almost like the Wood Brothers are just. They can’t do anything,” Kenny Wallace said on the Herm and Schrader podcast.

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Wallace’s comments point toward the complicated structure behind the No. 21 operation. Wood Brothers Racing maintains a close technical alliance with Team Penske and receives substantial manufacturer support from Ford Performance.

Penske provides cars, technology and significant organizational resources, giving the championship-winning organization considerable influence over the direction of the No. 21 team. That relationship has fueled speculation about Berry’s departure.

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One theory making the rounds among fans and insiders is that Penske and Ford wanted to move toward a younger driver for the future. That has led to Jesse Love replacing Berry in the No. 21 seat.

Love, only 21, represents the kind of long-term investment that could fit a manufacturer and organization looking to build around a young talent. However, it is important to stress that there is no concrete evidence publicly confirming that Team Penske or Ford forced Berry out to make room for Love.

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Berry’s own numbers also provide another possible explanation. After joining the Wood Brothers in 2025, Berry recorded one victory but also suffered nine DNFs. His 2026 campaign has been even more difficult, with five DNFs and no victories. He currently sits 29th in the Cup Series standings.

The comparison with Penske’s other Cup drivers makes the gap even more noticeable. Ryan Blaney sits second in the standings, Joey Logano is ninth, and Austin Cindric is 15th.

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It is tough for a single-car organization to survive in the Cup Series. In Wood Brother’s case, they are now entirely dependent on Team Penske for the means and resources to race. So this can restrict a team’s process while making big changes such as a driver change.

Berry’s performance tells a mixed story. He scored one win for WBR, but 2026 has been a struggle — a trend mirrored across the Penske camp. While Joey Logano’s comeback has become a big story, Berry has been just a step behind him. With two top 5 and top 10 in last four starts, he’s made a big leap. This shows that he can drive a car when he has the right resources and help from his team.

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Berry’s plight has drawn support from industry figures. Dale Jr. in particular has been vocal about his future.

“I will be pretty disappointed in the landscape of this industry if he – in February at Daytona, he doesn’t have a full-time gig in one of the three (national series). If he doesn’t have a full-time gig in Truck, O’Reilly, or Cup, I will be pretty damn disappointed,” Earnhardt said via On3.

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The way Berry learned about his future only added to the confusion. When Toby Christie asked him in June whether he would return to the Wood Brothers for 2027, Berry revealed that he had only been informed the previous day that the team would not exercise its option for the following season.

“Just to go ahead and put it out there, that I will not be back in the 21 car next year. You know, obviously, I’m disappointed in that. They’ve been amazing to work with, amazing people. And it’s been such a great opportunity,” Josh Berry said.

The Wood Brothers then quickly issued an official statement after Berry publicly revealed the news. That timeline made the decision appear particularly abrupt. For now, Wood Brothers have made a sensible choice in picking Love as their new face, but he’s yet to prove his worth on Sundays.

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It will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds further. And the big question right now is, will Josh Berry find a new ride for 2027?