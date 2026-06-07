“It’s Not Trackhouse”- Livid Fans Rip Apart NASCAR’s ‘Next Jeff Gordon’ Hype After Inexcusable Connor Zilisch Blunder

Connor Zilisch didn’t even have time to settle into NASCAR, and the comparisons were already absurdly big. Veteran reporter Jenna Fryer had called him “the most hyped NASCAR rookie since possibly Jeff Gordon,” effectively placing him in the same conversation as one of the sport’s defining talents. And on paper, the excitement made sense.

Zilisch, in the 2025 season, had built a reputation as a teenage winner across multiple disciplines and looked like a future superstar. But after a chaotic outing filled with early mistakes in the 2026 season, fans suddenly aren’t talking about the next Jeff Gordon anymore. Instead, they are now asking whether the hype had sprinted too far ahead of reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan turns into a worst-case scenario for Connor Zilisch

If you’ve been following the NASCAR Michigan weekend from the start, then you already know that Connor Zilisch’s weekend didn’t exactly begin from a position of strength. The rookie qualified 34th for the 2026 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

However, pre-race penalties for multiple drivers, including Denny Hamlin, moved him forward a couple of rows before the green flag. Unfortunately, that little bit of luck disappeared almost immediately as the race started. On Lap 2, NASCAR threw the caution after Zilisch spun between Turns 3 and 4 while running 23rd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contact with the wall looked minor, and at that point, it seemed like one of those early-race mistakes young drivers shake off. Instead, it became the start of a disaster. Just seven laps later, things completely unraveled for Connor. On Lap 9, Zilisch lost control exiting Turn 2 and slammed into the inside wall, bringing out another caution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The damage was terminal, ending Connor Zilisch’s day before it had really started. Over the radio, Zilisch immediately owned the mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sorry, guys. Oh my gosh,” he said after explaining that the car had simply gotten loose underneath him.

The result officially went down as another DNF. However, what’s more concerning is that this now marks Connor Zilisch’s third straight last-place finish during the 2026 season, a stretch that suddenly made the conversation around him feel very different. Because when expectations reach “next Jeff Gordon” territory, mistakes stop being just mistakes.