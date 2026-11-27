A fresh contract is supposed to quiet the questions. For Noah Gragson, it mostly sharpened one, and the man who signed off on the deal at Front Row Motorsports made no effort to soften it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I feel like the last part of the year, it looked like it was going in the right direction to me. Even if you just look at where we’re at in the points, it’s our lowest-performing car, however many hundred and some points behind the other cars,” Jerry Freeze said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio while discussing Noah Gragson’s performance at Front Row Motorsports as reported by 5Goats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Front Row Motorsports announced the one-year extension on Aug. 14, just ahead of the Richmond Raceway weekend and days after a promising run at Iowa Speedway. The deal keeps Gragson, 28, in the No. 4 Ford for the 2027 Cup Series season and includes options that could stretch it further.

Teammates Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith were already signed, so all three FRM entries are now set for next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The standings explain Freeze’s bluntness. In late July, Gragson sat 31st in points with a single top-10 finish, and Freeze conceded the team had not found the speed it wanted. With three cars under one roof, there is nowhere to hide: every lap Gragson runs is measured against Gilliland and Smith.

Fan Pulse Would SVG Be a Better Choice Than Brent Crews for the No. 11? Yes, Experience Matters No, JGR Should Trust Its Young Talent SVG Is Better Suited to Trackhouse Both Deserve a Shot ABHA429 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

“He’s got the talent without a doubt,” Freeze said. “And he showcased it driving for JR Motorsports, and before that with Kyle Busch Motorsports, and the other series.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The résumé backs him up. Gragson, a Las Vegas native, owns 13 wins in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and added Craftsman Truck Series victories with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Cup racing has been less forgiving.

“There’s been flashes of it, like kind of we saw at Homestead that he can run in the top ten and he can be a threat, but just it’s not there consistently. I certainly don’t blame it on Noah necessarily, but he’s part of the equation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s a big part of the equation. I feel like sometimes with these guys, experience, you just gotta get those races under your belt and build up that scar tissue. And just that racecraft, if you will, to see how far you can go in your career.”

Instability has not helped. A start with GMS was derailed early, and Stewart-Haas Racing, where he landed next, folded after the 2024 season. He then joined an FRM program still building its third team from scratch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There just hasn’t been a lot of stability around him since he’s been in the Cup Series,” Freeze said.

Freeze also sees progress away from the track. He said Gragson had to adjust from the Stewart-Haas culture to FRM’s Monday-through-Friday preparation demands, has become a better teammate to Gilliland and Smith, and is growing into a leadership role.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization has also acknowledged that the No. 4 team needs retooling for 2027, and the extension gives it time to do so.

“So we do have some continuity with him, and I think it’s time to put up the numbers, or maybe this isn’t working out. And I think he feels that way, and we certainly feel that way.”

That candor matters because Gragson is also one of FRM’s biggest commercial draws, with a loyal fan base, strong merchandise sales, and sponsor backing, including Rusty Rush. Freeze insists the two go hand in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But if you’re not achieving those results, then you’re not going to achieve those commercial results either. We’re really betting on that he’s the guy for us for the future.”

Freeze believes the season ended on an encouraging note and wants that momentum carried into 2027:

“Obviously it’s gotta get better, but I feel like it’s finished off on a note that, all right, if we can just carry that in the next year and continue it, it should be right there with our other two cars. So that’s, that’s our hope.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gragson now has an offseason, a chance to retool and a stretch of stability. The pressure travels with him: in a three-car shop, the No. 4’s results will make the case for whether this partnership lasts beyond 2027, when his contract options come into play.