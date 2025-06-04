“It’s Personal Now” – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lost More Than a Race, Claims Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. didn’t enter 2025 with a silver spoon or a superteam behind him. Driving for a mid-pack team that often feels like it’s playing catch-up, he’s had to fight for every point. And, he played it smart all season, until Nashville, where he was on track to score big again before a clash with 2024’s most polarizing rookie derailed everything.

That rookie is none other than Carson Hocevar; NASCAR’s newest agent of chaos. Whether it’s fiery comments or on-track scuffles, Hocevar keeps finding himself in the spotlight. But this time, his run-in with Stenhouse Jr. didn’t just stir drama; it ended a playoff bid. And now, as Dale Earnhardt Jr. sees it, this incident goes beyond just points; it’s about respect.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. predicts playoff tensions

During the Cracker Barrel 400 on Lap 106, while running 17th, Stenhouse’s No. 47 was struck from behind by Hocevar, sending the former into the wall and ending his race prematurely. This early finish didn’t just cost Stenhouse a race; it significantly impacted his playoff aspirations. And, he called it “overaggressive.”

Prior to Nashville, while he was 15th in the standings above the cut line by 10 points, he was dropped down to 19th (285 points). Now that’s two points behind Hocevar, who now sits 18th (287 points).

Keeping in view that only 16 drivers qualify for the playoffs, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s situation looks terrible. But he’s already vowed revenge, saying, “I’ll wreck you at Charlotte.” And, now Dale Earnhardt Jr. (sort of) comes out in support. Commenting on the situation, Junior said, “So it’s real personal now. Ricky Stenhouse can go forward, and if he doesn’t make the playoffs, he can blame it on this moment.”

While Junior has only commented on the seriousness of the situation, Denny Hamlin has low-key sent a warning to Hocevar, saying “he’ll absolutely wreck (Hocevar)” in the near future. Hamlin also forecasted what Carson Hocevar needs. “It’s going to take self-policing…to fix Carson.”

But Hocevar isn’t accepting any of it. Sharing his view on the Nashville wreck, he sounded all decent. “I kind of got a run and felt like I was kind of there,” Hocevar said.

“I felt like I was there enough to get a call (from Stenhouse’s spotter) inside and have him just run the middle. Honestly, he probably could have cleared me, so that’s just what I expected him to do.” And let’s not question Stenhouse’s spotter. We know, despite the challenges, Stenhouse’s performance this season has been commendable.

Operating as a single-car team, Hyak Motorsports lacks the resources of larger organizations. Yet, they have managed to stay competitive. Even Dale Earnhardt Jr appreciated the same, when he said, “He’s (Stenhouse Jr.) probably racing harder than anyone else on the racetrack.”

Payback in the pipeline?

We know well, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has never been one to back down from a challenge. In a post-race interview, Stenhouse stated, “I’ll have something to do about it,’ sending a stern warning to Carson Hocevar.

His crew has also confronted Hocevar post-race, further fueling speculation that revenge from the man himself is imminent.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If things go down this line, it won’t be the first time Stenhouse has been involved in getting revenge. Remember the 2024 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, after an early-race collision, Stenhouse confronted Kyle Busch post-race. That resulted in a physical altercation where Stenhouse threw a punch at Busch. The brawl further escalated, involving team members and even Stenhouse’s father. Eventually, Stenhouse received a $75,000 fine for his actions.

But we ran a poll, and so many of you suggested that it’s high time Carson Hocevar learned a lesson. While it’ll be fun to watch a 5 feet 10 inches punching a 6 feet 4 inches, but that won’t be the case, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., definitely respects the sport and wouldn’t want a hefty fine again. So, Charlotte could be his revenge battle. Either way, it’ll be good to watch both of them race for that playoff spot.

And, when asked if Stenhouse Jr. plans to confront Hocevar like he did with Busch, he gave a cheeky response: “No, that costs too much money.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The fire hasn’t gone out. Let’s wait and watch.