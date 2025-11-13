Jack Roush Pens Down Heartfelt Note for RFK’s First Ever Employee

In NASCAR, a racing crew is more than just a team; it’s a family. And for Jack Roush, the legendary owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, every mechanic, engineer, and driver under his roof embodies that bond. But it hits harder when it’s time to let go. Almost 4 decades ago, Roush founded his racing family.

And now, fast forward to today, the 83-year-old owner is bidding a heartwarming farewell to his first-ever employee. Deemed as “the best engine tuners in all of NASCAR,” the RFK employees worked alongside Roush for almost 47 years, and now it’s time to say goodbye. In a heartfelt note towards the soon-to-be-ex RFK employee, Jack Roush didn’t hold back on his appreciation.

Jack Roush praises NASCAR’s best engine tuners

Even though it was just a few words, it said so much more. Jack Roush extended his gratitude toward Edgar Alemán, saying, “Edgar is an example of the very best of our employees that have helped us have the success with wins and championships that we’ve had.”

Edgar’s remarkable journey with RFK Racing traces back to Puerto Rico in the late 1970s, where fate intervened at a local drag race. It was there that he crossed paths with Jack Roush, who instantly recognized the young mechanic’s rare mix of skill, intuition, and passion for engines. Impressed, Roush extended him an offer on the spot, making Edgar the team’s very first employee.

From that defining moment in 1978, the Puerto Rican began a lifelong career through the ranks, becoming one of NASCAR’s most respected engine tuners and a cornerstone of Roush’s success for an incredible 47 years. Over the decades, Edgar’s fingerprints were on some of the most powerful engines. His tuning prowess played a key role in the dominance of Mark Martin’s No. 60 NASCAR Xfinity car, which achieved countless victories under his watch.

In his later years, Edgar transitioned into the role of assembly mechanic, where his dedication endured, not just in the engines he built but in the lessons he passed down to the next generation of RFK racing talent. Moreover, NASCAR veteran Mark Martin couldn’t help but share a few words with his engine tuner. Martin said, “Edgar was the engine man on the 60 car the entire time I drove it. He was a fantastic friend and team member. Congratulations, Edgar.”

With Edgar at the helm of engine tuning, Martin went on to capture 39 victories in the Xfinity Series, a true testament to the power of teamwork and technical mastery at RFK Racing. In recognition of his unmatched dedication, team owner Jack Roush honored the Puerto Rican with a personalized helmet engraved with his name and his trusted toolbox upon his retirement. These heartfelt tributes spoke volumes about the profound respect and gratitude. The entire organization held him in high regard for his decades of commitment and craftsmanship. But now with 2026 underway, RFK has some bigger plans laid out.

Brad Keselowski reflects on RFK’s growth in 2025

The 2025 season marked both growth and convention for RFK Racing. Now on its fourth year under the Roush Fenway Keselowski banner, the organization expanded to 3 full-time teams for the first time since 2016, adding Ryan Preece’s No. 60 Ford alongside Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.

Leadership also evolved with Chip Bowers replacing longtime president Steve Newmark. Despite the internal progress, RFK went winless and failed to qualify for the playoffs, a contrast to 2024 when both Keselowski and Buescher won races. Moreover, doubts about expanding to 3 full-time rides were criticized. But Keselowski rejected the idea that expansion diluted the team’s performance. Statistically, Chris Buescher delivered a career-best average of 12.5, and Ryan Preece turned in his strongest Cup season yet.

The co-owner went on to add, “Actually, it’s been really good, adding a third team. It’s helped us in a lot of ways. Hardly any area I would say it’s hurt us at all, so it’s been terrific. Ryan Preece has done a great job. To see that team take off and kind of grow its wings so quickly, it’s been very rewarding.”

After missing the playoffs, the group refocused for a strong finish. Keselowski earned four top tens in the last six races, and Ryan matched that pace with four in the final five. And while 2025 didn’t bring trophies, it strengthened the organization’s foundation. The chemistry is there, the belief is back, and now all that is left is to turn those close calls into victories next year.