Days After Getting Injured, NASCAR Driver Cancels Richmond Race Last Minute

Jack Wood has been grinding his way through the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series since his debut in 2021 with GMS Racing in the No. 24 truck. He switched to Kyle Busch Motorsports for 2023, then landed with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the No. 91 Chevrolet starting in 2024. Over 78 career starts, his standout moment came this year with a seventh-place finish at Rockingham Speedway. However, a recent injury has unfortunately put his upcoming race participation on hold.

Racing has always tested drivers’ resilience, with injuries forcing tough calls in the past. Back in 2000, Bill Elliott sat out two Cup Series races after fracturing his kneecap from a simple trip while carrying a bag. Even earlier, in 1994, Ernie Irvan faced a life-threatening head injury during Michigan practice, missing the rest of that season and part of the next before his remarkable comeback. These moments remind us how quickly plans can shift in this sport. Let’s look into the recent incident that forced Wood to back out of the upcoming Richmond race.

Jack Wood’s unexpected setback at Watkins Glen

Just days after a rough outing at Watkins Glen International, Jack Wood and his team made the call to pull out of the eero 250 at Richmond Raceway. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing shared the news on Thursday via their official X account, stating, “Jack Wood will not compete in Friday’s race at Richmond Raceway for precautionary measures due to an injury he sustained at Watkins Glen International. The No. 91 entry has been withdrawn from the event.” This last-minute withdrawal came without plans for a substitute driver, leaving the team to focus on Wood’s recovery instead.

❗Update on @DriverJackWood and the No. 91 team. pic.twitter.com/NmUFgEw2kX

— Bill McAnally Racing (@BMR_NASCAR) August 14, 2025

The incident unfolded during The Mission 176 at The Glen on August 8, when Wood’s No. 91 Chevrolet blew a left front tire entering the esses around Lap 35. The truck slammed driver’s side first into the outside Armco barrier, causing heavy damage. Wood climbed out but showed clear signs of discomfort, highlighting the crash’s impact. He ended up classified 33rd in the final running order, marking a tough day on the road course.

This marks Wood’s second full-time Truck season, where he’s already posted career-best stats like that top-10 at Rockingham. Sitting 19th in points without a win, the 25-year-old was set to miss the playoffs anyway, but the team emphasized caution. As the announcement noted, “An update on Wood’s status will be announced at a later date,” leaving fans awaiting more details on his return timeline.

With Wood sidelined, attention turns to the intense battles unfolding at Richmond. The night race sets the stage for playoff drama.

Richmond finale locks in playoffs

The eero 250 kicks off under the lights at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, closing out the Truck Series regular season after 17 races featuring 7 different winners. Practice and qualifying start at 2:05 p.m. ET on FS2, building anticipation for the 250-lap showdown on the 0.75-mile short track. Broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM, this event will finalize the 10-driver playoff field.

Corey Heim has already locked up the regular season title with a commanding 178-point lead over Layne Riggs, backed by six victories this year. Riggs and Chandler Smith each hold two wins, while single-race victors include Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, Rajah Caruth, and Stewart Friesen. Friesen, however, won’t chase the driver’s championship after injuries from a dirt modified crash sidelined him for the final two events.

Four playoff spots hinge on points, with Grant Enfinger, Ty Majeski, Kaden Honeycutt, and Jake Garcia holding the edge above the cutoff. Ben Rhodes trails Garcia by 11 points, and Giovani Ruggiero sits 21 back, making every position count. Christian Eckes, the defending pole winner now full-time in Xfinity, adds intrigue, as outside polesitters have claimed two of the last three Richmond wins.