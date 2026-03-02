Jamie Little & Co. Benched as FOX Announces New Broadcasting Lineup for Darlington

The fresh season brought fresh changes, mostly for drivers, but also for broadcasters. NASCAR is continuing a multi-partner dynamic with several broadcasters like FOX, Amazon Prime, and TNT Sports on board for its three national series. While the channels are diverse, fans will also get to hear diverse voices in the booth, which, for Darlington, will bid adieu to familiar names.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR rolls out trimmed-out broadcast booth

“Fox announces that their annual Drivers Only broadcast will be for the Truck Series race at Darlington. Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano in the booth, Austin Cindric and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on pit road,” journalist Steven Taranto updated on X.

This star-studded line-up from the NASCAR Cup Series is significant. It means the absence of the regular broadcast team, notably Jamie Little. The first and only female play-by-play commentator of NASCAR, she is also the lead announcer for the 24th season of NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series coverage in 2026. Additionally, Michael Waltrip, former Cup Series veteran and current FOX Sports racing commentator, is also missing from the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, Michael Waltrip had faced heat from fans in November 2025. The Truck Series commentator added to the news of Ram’s arrival in NASCAR, leaking that Cleetus McFarland, a YouTube sensation and racer, would move from ARCA to Trucks in 2026. Given the untimely announcement, fans were outraged and demanded Waltrip’s booting from FOX’s broadcast roster. While it may reflect the general discontent with FOX broadcasts last year, this is significant about Darlington’s roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Nevertheless, the new Drivers Only Broadcast roster is exciting for Darlington’s Truck race. Team Penske Cup Series champions Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney will join FOX regular Kevin Harvick in the booth. The pit reporters are Penske’s Austin Cindric and Hyak Motorsports’ Ricky Stenhouse Jr., both holding Daytona 500 wins.

For the previous Drivers Only Broadcast in last year’s Homestead-Miami Truck race, Brad Keselowski and Logano were in the booth, and Cindric and Carson Hocevar were in the pits. Cindric won over fans by asking trivia questions besides racing stuff. He revealed that Hocevar prefers tacos over burritos, coffee over tea, and pancakes over waffles.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Darlington Trucks broadcast will feature Cup Series stars, the race will see a comeback.

Roping in a seasoned driver

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since Ram has entered NASCAR, it has brought out big storylines. Kaulig Racing’s No. 25 “Free Agent Program” truck in the Craftsman Truck Series witnessed Tony Stewart in Daytona. Now, as the series prepares for Darlington, Corey LaJoie will wheel the No. 25 Ram 1500 this time. LaJoie, who left full-time Cup Series competition back in 2024, competed in the 2026 Cook Out Clash in place of Brad Keselowski.

The 34-year-old NASCAR driver is excited to partner with Ram Trucks and Kaulig Racing at the legendary 1.366-mile track in South Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s always fun getting to drive a NASCAR truck, especially at the track ‘Too Tough to Tame,’” LaJoie said. “Ram’s program is a breath of fresh air into the sport, and I’m fired up to have a shot to wheel one for Kaulig. This group has worked incredibly hard to get these teams going, so I’m going to give them all I’ve got to put in a great day in the office.”

With new faces for the broadcast and the race, Darlington’s preparations are in full swing. Let’s wait and see how the Truck Series event unfolds.