Jeb Burton Details the Krush 250 — A Race That Gives Back to Wildlife and Racers Alike

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season was a grind for Jeb Burton. Thirty-three starts, flashes of brilliance, but no victory lane celebrations. His near-miss at Talladega, where he finished runner-up back in April, stood as a reminder of what could’ve been in a year filled with multiple mechanical heartbreaks. When his playoff hopes ended early after an unfortunate tire failure crash at Gateway, many assumed Burton would finally take a breather.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But instead of slowing down, he shifted gears toward something far more personal. He’s back where his racing roots run deepest: South Boston Speedway. But this time, it’s not about points or position. It’s about purpose. With the Krush 250, Burton is blending two lifelong passions.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Krush 250 and its special mission beyond the track?

Before the main event, Jeb Burton talked to Matt Weaver about the Krush 250, explaining its mission. “So it is a charity race to benefit the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation… and to raise a lot of funds and awareness about conservation and all the things we do to protect our natural resources.”

Spearheaded by Jeb Burton and his family, the race directly supports the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, a 501(c) (3) non-profit conservation and outreach organization that works extensively in wildlife conservation, habitat restoration, and environmental education. The event, held every November, draws a stout field of top late-model drivers, many with NASCAR connections, making it a must-attend off-season showcase.

“Wanted to create an event that was racer-friendly,” Jeb further explained. “That paid the racers something good, had a great schedule, and 250 laps.” Originating only a year ago, the Krush 250 has quickly gained stature. For 2025, the purse totals $75,000, with $12,000 awarded to the winner and a guaranteed $1,000 for every driver who takes the green flag. Second place pays $7,500, and finishing tenth earns $3,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, this surpasses the minimums at many short track events. The format features 250 laps, split over multiple stage breaks, allowing for strategy and adjustments, and giving competitors and teams opportunities to fine-tune their cars during the race. Beyond the racing, the Krush 250 offers accessible ticket prices and features family-friendly activities, including autograph sessions and concerts, that emphasize strong community engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Look, man, even in the Xfinity side, the purse isn’t enough… It’s [Krush 250] a step in the right direction, and without the racers, we don’t get to put on shows, and us as event holders are trying to give back to the racers, and I’m hoping more tracks will do that,” Burton concluded. This community-first approach is what truly sets it apart. For the Burtons, this isn’t just a race. Instead, it’s a reminder that motorsports can make a difference, one lap at a time.

Kaden Honeycutt wins Krush 250 again!

Kaden Honeycutt continues to make the annual event his personal playground. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series contender went two-for-two in the State Water Heaters Krush 250. Driving the Tom Usry Racing No. 17, he battled alongside Bobby McCarty in the closing laps, eventually taking the lead in overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCarty had slipped by Honeycutt on lap 241 while navigating lapped traffic, but a late caution on lap 247 involving Stacy Puryear and Mason Bailey sent the race into overtime. That restart was all Honeycutt needed to seize the opportunity. Charging hard on the inside line, he muscled his way back to the front to secure his second consecutive Krush 250 win.

“I got tight there during that last run,” Honeycutt recently admitted. “I really needed it to go green. That heat cycle kind of messed us up front-end-wise, and [McCarty] caught me. He flew past me. Just had that green-white-checkered, and I just did everything I could to win it the right way and press him really hard.”

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series: April 05 Long John Silver s 200 Kaden Honeycutt takes to the track to practice for the Long John Silver s 200 in Martinsville, VA, USA. LicenseRM 21532752 Copyright: xZoonar.com/LoganxTxArcexActionxSportsxPhotographyxInc.x 21532752

Honeycutt, who won the inaugural Krush 250 at Orange County Speedway last year, was elated to repeat the feat at South Boston and already has his sights set on a three-peat in 2026!

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fans out here at South Boston, they always come in here and support this racetrack,” Honeycutt said. “Hopefully, I get to come back for a third time. Hopefully, it’s a race weekend I can show up and I’d love to come back again.”

While Ward Burton didn’t compete this time, the 2002 Daytona 500 champion was on-site to congratulate the reigning champ personally. “Two in a row,” Burton said proudly. Parker Eatmon finished third, followed by Jeb Burton in fourth and Blake Stallings rounding out the top five.

As the checkered flag fell on another successful Krush 250, one thing was clear. This event has grown beyond just a race. It’s a celebration of racing heritage, community spirit, and conservation. For Jeb Burton and his family, each lap turned at South Boston Speedway carries a purpose.