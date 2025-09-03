“Thats Bull***t”- NASCAR Veteran Publicly Trashes Racing Community’s Unwanted Driver Hate in Explosive Rant

In NASCAR, there’s no shortage of folks who just can’t seem satisfied, no matter the tweaks or triumphs in the sport. Comparisons to the “good ol’ days” fuel endless gripes, from calls to revive the old playoff format to demands for cars with more raw power. Yet every sport shifts with time, and so do its drivers, adapting to fresh rules and tech that redefine the game. But what happens when these comparisons turn into outright disdain for today’s racers?

Enter Jeff Burton, the veteran known as “The Mayor” for his level-headed take on the sport’s twists and turns. With 21 Cup Series wins under his belt from 1993 to 2014, he gets how each era brings its own edge. So when chatter turns toxic toward modern drivers, Jeff Burton has some strong opinions to say about the unwanted shade thrown their way.

Jeff Burton blasts driver doubters

In a candid chat on the Frontstretch video series, Jeff Burton didn’t hold back when addressing the persistent knocks against today’s NASCAR talent. “I promise you this. A lot of people say this to me, ‘Hey, those guys aren’t as good as y’all were.’ That’s bull–it. And excuse my language. It is,” he fired off, pushing back against the narrative that modern drivers fall short of past greats. This comes from a guy who raced through NASCAR’s boom years, notching six wins in 1999 alone.

Burton‘s frustration stems from his own era’s challenges, like adapting to the Car of Tomorrow in 2007, which mirrored today’s Next Gen car’s demands for precision over brute force. Burton doubled down, stressing the evolution every sport demands. “These guys are damn good at what they do, and there are some of us that couldn’t do it in this environment. There are some that could, and there are some of these that couldn’t have done it in our environment,” he explained, highlighting how drivers like Kyle Larson thrive in today’s tight packs, where passing requires razor-sharp setups.

Think back to Burton’s 2001 Coca-Cola 600 win, where strategy edged out speed; he sees the same smarts in current stars, but amplified by fan engagement that’s light-years ahead, with drivers like Bubba Wallace building communities online that his generation never had. Wrapping up his thoughts, Burton urged a balanced view amid the noise. “Every sport needs, every sport changes; the best quarterback 50 years ago wouldn’t be good enough today. I’m not saying he couldn’t be good enough, but he would have had to do it differently than he did 50 years ago,” he noted, drawing parallels to how NFL quarterbacks evolved from pocket passers to dual-threats.

His own shift to NBC commentary in 2015 gave him a front-row seat to this growth, watching drivers navigate packed fields where a single setup tweak can swing a race, much like his 1999 Southern 500 victory amid a field of legends.

And while Burton champions the on-track action, he’s just as vocal about steering clear of off-track drama, like the brewing charter disputes shaking the garage.

Burton dodges charter drama

Jeff Burton made his stance clear when asked about the escalating NASCAR charter lawsuit mess involving teams like 23XI Racing. “I mean, I’ll be honest with you. Unfortunately, in these things like that, things kind of get ugly from time to time, and you wish they didn’t,” he shared, acknowledging the heated texts and emails that surfaced, including Michael Jordan’s jab at teams who signed the deal. This feud, ongoing since last fall, pits two holdout squads against NASCAR over revenue shares and governance, with a federal judge denying their antitrust claims in July but allowing appeals.

Burton emphasized keeping his focus elsewhere. “I’ll be honest, I’m trying to stay away from that. Trying to focus on the racing,” he added, pointing to the tight playoffs. His distance makes sense given his post-racing role, analyzing races without diving into legal battles that echo past owner-driver tensions.

The veteran wrapped up by highlighting positives. “We’ve had a lot of great racing this year ’cause the playoffs is the closest it’s ever been. And so, honestly, that’s getting all my energy,” he noted, underscoring how this season’s parity, with 14 different winners through 26 races, overshadows the off-track noise. Burton’s approach echoes his nickname-earning days, prioritizing the sport’s health over controversies that could distract from packed stands at tracks like Bristol.