Jeff Gordon Blames Cost and Chaos as He Shoots Down NASCAR’s Horsepower Hype Train

Back in March 2024, Kyle Larson made headlines across the NASCAR world with a bold claim. Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download, Larson said Hendrick Motorsports could unleash a 1000-horsepower car by next weekend without spending a dime more. The quote lit up fan forums and podcasts. Larson even name-dropped engine expert Scotty Maxim, saying, “Like dude, we could bring 1000hp next week and it would not cost more. They’re literally taking the engine that I won with in Vegas and making it a 1000-hp engine to put in one of Rick’s personal cars that they’re building right now.”

He wasn’t speculating, he was challenging the system. At a time when short-track racing was catching heat for stale action, Larson’s words carried weight. The fans were all in. Drivers backed him. Everyone waited for NASCAR or a team exec to pull the trigger. Larson’s point wasn’t just about raw power. It was about what fans wanted to see: action. Drama. Tougher cars. Faster laps. He believed NASCAR was being too conservative. “Just take us to Richmond and go test. Try it out,” he said. His message was clear: stop talking and start turning it up.

Now, almost a year later, the hype train has hit a wall, and it’s a familiar face applying the brakes. Jeff Gordon, four-time Cup Series champion and current vice president at Hendrick Motorsports, has stepped into the spotlight. But instead of backing Larson, Gordon sounds the alarm. He says horsepower isn’t the golden fix. He points to cost, chaos, and real-world complications.

Jeff Gordon puts the brakes on horsepower fantasy

Since the Next Gen car debuted on the track in 2022, NASCAR has been inundated with complaints. Drivers don’t like how it handles on short tracks. Fans say races are boring. Pundits say cars look stuck to the pavement. Then what’s the number one fix thrown around? More horsepower. That debate roared back to life when Jeff Gordon decided to pour cold water on it. On the latest episode of the Rubbin’ is Racing podcast, he made it clear that the solution isn’t that simple.

“Well, first of all, if we thought as a team that adding horsepower and softer tires was going to be the fix-all, I think it’s not. No. Because adding horsepower, I think at certain tracks—like the mile tracks, half-mile tracks—I feel like we’re too glued to the racetrack right now. So, adding power, as much power as I think it would take, would do two things. One: cost. I hate bringing up cost, but we’re talking about components that won’t last, not just in the engine. And then the other is: it might make the cars harder to drive,” he said.

Gordon broke it down. The cost isn’t just in the engine. It’s in every supporting part that can’t handle that power long-term. Throttle systems. ECUs. Cooling systems. Gears. Suddenly, it’s not free anymore. However, Gordon’s stance directly challenges drivers like Denny Hamlin. Hamlin has long said adding horsepower won’t add cost. “I can tell you, as a team owner, our engine bills, when they were 750–800, they were no different. Open it back up to 750… I don’t understand why we’re not doing it,” he said last October on the Dale Jr. download podcast.

Meanwhile, NASCAR is standing firm. John Probst, Chief Racing Development Officer, explained why. “If you add the horsepower, you add the cost, then you see if it is better. There’s no guarantee you get there,” he said last year. He broke down the domino effect, new engine parts, more heat, upgraded exhaust systems, ECU remapping, and more. The money would pour in before the results did. He estimates it would cost millions, not necessarily eight figures, but enough to make teams think twice.

And with no conclusive data proving that more power improves the show, NASCAR isn’t ready to gamble. “This is a case of there’s no data that definitively says it will be better. Granted, there are a lot of people in this garage that I respect, who think it will. But it purely is that. There’s no way anybody knows,” Probst said. But since then the conversation has changed with Elton Sawyer admitting that NASCAR is exploring options to increase the power on the engine that produces 670 HP, and going by the reports, the bump is expected to be around 750.

Gordon shuts Larson’s Indy 500 dream via the Double

In 2016, a young Kyle Larson stood in the sun at Indianapolis and dreamed aloud. “I would love to. I was always a big Indianapolis fan, mainly because my dad is a huge Indianapolis 500 and IndyCar fan,” he said. The Indy 500 wasn’t just another race for Larson. It was about legacy, family, and chasing legends like Mario Andretti. Years later, after winning the 2021 Cup title, Larson set out to make that dream a reality by attempting “The Double”, running both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

His first attempt in 2024 fell apart due to the weather. He never got to finish the Indy 500. Still, Larson tried again in 2025. This time, he made it to both tracks. But fate didn’t cooperate. He wrecked at Indy and failed to finish at Charlotte. Two years, two attempts, and zero reward. The Double had become a double heartbreak. Now, his boss at Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon, has opened up about Larson’s future attempt.

Speaking on the Rubbin is Racing podcast, Gordon gave a realistic view. “Kyle loves winning sprint car races and Cup Series races. When you compare yourself to Mario Andretti, AJ Foyt, or Michael Schumacher, you feel like you have to compete and win in a lot of different series. If you’re in that mindset, why not try to win the Indy 500? I don’t know if it can be done by trying it this way. The double is difficult. But I could see him doing it someday down the road, if he feels he’s still in his prime, but not doing it as the double,” Gordon said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Larson himself knows it’s slipping away. “The Double is just a tough undertaking,” he said after this year’s crash. “I don’t think I would have made it here in time, anyway. I just don’t really think it’s worth it.” With new rules in place, like NASCAR’s waiver rules, the window is shutting. HMS doesn’t want to risk their star missing Cup races. Gordon made it clear: as long as Larson drives that No. 5 Chevy full-time, the Indy 500 dream may have to wait.