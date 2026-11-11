Jeff Gordon Challenges Kyle Larson to Rewrite Hendrick Motorsports History

Jeff Gordon knows what it takes to win four NASCAR Cup Series championships. He did it with Hendrick Motorsports, becoming one of the drivers who built the organization’s legacy. Now, Kyle Larson has three titles of his own, including back-to-back championships. When asked whether Larson could eventually move past him, Gordon didn’t hesitate. In fact, he seems to be looking forward to it.

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“Well, I’m pretty confident it’s going to happen. You know, they not only have a great driver, but they’ve got a great team. You know, Cliff Daniels is an amazing leader and crew chief,” Gordon told PRN Live.

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Gordon’s confidence isn’t difficult to understand when looking at what Larson and Daniels have accomplished together. Their first season in 2021 produced 10 wins and a championship. They followed that with another title in 2025, then returned to Homestead-Miami Speedway in November 2026 to make it two in a row. Three championships in six seasons is a remarkable return, particularly when each campaign has presented a different challenge.

The latest title was perhaps the most interesting. Larson went through the entire regular season without a victory, something few would have expected from the defending champion. He had to find his way back into contention once the Chase began. A victory at Gateway gave him the breakthrough, and subsequent wins at Kansas and Talladega strengthened his position. By the time the championship race reached Homestead, Larson had built enough of a points advantage to clinch during the opening stage. He finished 12th, but the title was already secured.

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That is the kind of recovery Gordon appears to have in mind when he talks about the strength of the No. 5 team.

“So when you look at how strong that group is, and when you can keep a group like that together, you know what’s coming down the road, which means more success.”

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Keeping the group together should not be a problem in the immediate future. Hendrick Motorsports has already secured Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com through 2031, following five-year contract extensions announced in February 2026. Daniels has also received a multiyear extension. For a driver and crew chief who have won every championship together, that continuity gives them a strong foundation for another run.

Gordon has seen this kind of sustained success before, both in his own career and at Hendrick. His four championships came in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 2001. He was followed by Jimmie Johnson, whose seven titles included an extraordinary five-year championship streak from 2006 through 2010. Johnson remains the organization’s most successful driver, but Larson is now firmly established among its championship winners.

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The difference is that Larson is still adding to his record. At 34, he has time to chase Gordon’s four titles and potentially take aim at Johnson’s seven. His latest championship also pushed Hendrick Motorsports’ all-time total to 16, further extending the team’s lead in NASCAR’s premier series. Gordon, now serving as the organization’s vice chairman, has a front-row seat to that continuing success.

He is not particularly interested in protecting his own place in the record books, either.

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“So I’m fully expecting that, and I welcome it and I applaud it. I love seeing all of our teams go out there and win races and championships and break any records of mine or others that are out there.”

That is a different position from the one Gordon occupied during his driving career. Back then, those records were the product of years spent competing against the best in the sport. Today, he gets to see another generation of Hendrick drivers chase them. Larson’s progress is particularly encouraging because he has already shown that his success is not dependent on one dominant season.

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Gordon closed his remarks with another vote of confidence in the driver and crew chief.

“It’s awesome to be in a position to be able to see them and enjoy our folks enjoying success, and be rooting for them to bring more. I’m pretty sure Kyle and Cliff will have more to come.”

Larson is one championship away from drawing level with Gordon. The seven-time champion Johnson remains further ahead, but that is a longer-term pursuit. For now, Gordon has made his position clear. He would rather watch Larson break his record than spend another season worrying about keeping it.