The gap between teammates at Hendrick Motorsports during the 2026 season was stark, and its effects are showing this offseason as vice chairman Jeff Gordon explains the reasoning behind recent personnel changes, or the lack thereof, for certain drivers of the Chevrolet giant.

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While there is no reason to shuffle the No. 5 team after Kyle Larson’s third title, the same cannot be said for William Byron and Alex Bowman. Both teams will have new crew chiefs. Rudy Fugle goes from the No. 24 crew to Bowman’s team, and a new crew chief awaits William Byron ahead of next year. Only Chase Elliott’s team remains without personnel changes for 2027, and that is intentional.

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“Chase knows that Alan and that team are strong,” Gordon explained in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Let’s not forget, they’ve won what, 23 races together and a championship. So anytime we’re sitting down with those guys and evaluating it, they just want to get better and stronger and continue to work together. And we love that.”

Larson won his third Cup title, while Byron finished with just one win. Chase Elliott followed, making two trips to victory lane, whereas Alex Bowman went through a winless year. This makes the thought process at HMS somewhat clear.

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The team hopes Adam Wall, Byron’s crew chief for next year, will pick up the team’s results, while the established Rudy Fugle heads to Alex Bowman’s team to give him a chance to bow out of his full-time Cup career on a high next year.

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“The work never ends. We’re constantly evaluating our race cars and trying to find more speed, and also our race team and the personnel,” added Gordon.

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Elliott and Gustafson claimed the biggest trophy in NASCAR in 2020. Since then, especially in the Next Gen era, the pairing has slipped, despite Elliott’s reputation as one of the sport’s best road racers.

And the numbers back it up. Despite logging 12 wins from 2020 to 2022, with five alone in the Next Gen car’s first year, Elliott has only managed five in the following years. Two out of those five victories came during the 2026 regular season.

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Byron, on the other hand, struggled this year with only one victory late in the year at Martinsville, despite logging six races in 2023, followed by three in each of the consecutive years. The No. 24 crew’s consistency also took a hit, with Byron’s average finishing position coming in at 15.2, the highest it has been since 2022.

Suddenly, the pieces start to fall together.

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“Those guys have a bond. I mean, they’ve been together for a long time, and they have a tremendous amount of respect for one another,” added Gordon on the Elliott-Gustafson pairing.

He even looked back on his time as a driver, working with the No. 9 crew chief, and said, “That’s Chase’s guy. Alan was my crew chief, and I loved working with him. I think he’s one of the best in the business.”

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If the results Gordon and Gustafson posted together are any guide, Gordon may be right. They managed to visit victory lane 11 times during their five-year tenure from 2011 to 2015. 2014 was the team’s best season, with four victories, three poles, and 1,083 laps led.

While stats alone might not be indicative of what next year holds for Rick Hendrick’s drivers, the team is certainly trying to give its drivers their best shot at winning. Who knows, one of Larson’s teammates might take the title from him and keep it at Hendrick for another year.