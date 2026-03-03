Jeff Gordon-Designed Iconic Canadian Motor Speedway That You’ll Never Hear About

When you hear the word Jeff Gordon, what image comes to your mind? Maybe it’s Jeff Gordon the NASCAR driver, or the former Fox Sports analyst, or the vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, or even the philanthropist supporting families through the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation. However, one chapter of his career rarely gets talked about- that’s Jeff Gordon the racetrack designer. Nearly two decades ago, he helped envision what could have been one of the most unique motorsports venues in North America: the Canadian Motor Speedway, a project so ambitious and promising that its story still circulates online despite the fact that it was never built.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Gordon’s vision for Canada’s first premier NASCAR track

A resurfaced rendered image on social media, captioned, “Thinking about Canadian Motor Speedway today… designed by Jeff Gordon… sadly the project died,” reignited conversation around one of motorsports’ biggest what-ifs. The Canadian Motor Speedway (CMS) wasn’t just another NASCAR racetrack idea.

In fact, it was a bold, $400 million statement of ambition, innovation, and international expansion. And at the center of it all was Jeff Gordon, serving in a role few fans associate him with: lead track designer. CMS was intended to be Gordon’s first signature racetrack. It was envisioned to be a facility that would fuse NASCAR oval racing with world-class road-course versatility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heart of the project was a 3/4-mile banked oval personally modeled by Gordon after Richmond Raceway and Iowa Speedway. These are tracks that are renowned for intense, side-by-side action. Gordon envisioned a place where drivers would battle inches apart but with modern safety, airflow, and sightline improvements. But the oval was only half the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Using a system of interconnected tunnels beneath the track, CMS was engineered to transform into a 2-mile FIA/FIM-grade road course that was capable of hosting everything from IndyCar to MotoGP. It was a flexible motorsports laboratory, setting a new standard for track design in North America.

Behind the scenes, Gordon’s stepfather, John Bickford Sr., served as Vice President and General Manager, anchoring the project with decades of racing and business experience. Together, they aimed to create the largest, most advanced motorsport complex in Canadian history.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the vision was enormous:

65,000 permanent grandstand seats, expandable to 100,000

5,000 club seats and high-end VIP suites

A professional-grade ice rink that doubled as the winner’s circle

A full motorsport innovation park in partnership with McMaster University

An environmental biodiversity reserve, blending racing with green space

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal was not just to bring major NASCAR events to Canada, but to build a tourism powerhouse near Niagara Falls, a destination capable of generating year-round economic activity.

At one time, CMS had traction: a local corporate headquarters opened, tax incentives were approved in 2014, and multiple levels of government publicly supported the plan. But cracks appeared early. Legal battles, construction delays, land disputes, and funding complications piled up. Soon, the excitement faded, and the project quietly slipped into limbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

By 2026, nearly twenty years after the concept debuted, CMS is officially dead. The land sits untouched. It’s currently a ghost of what might have been one of North America’s most spectacular racetracks.

Why you’ll never hear about CMS again

If the first half of the Canadian Motor Speedway story reads like a dream, the second half reads like a slow-motion unraveling. Despite Jeff Gordon’s star power and a blueprint for an industry-shifting venue, CMS became mired in complications that ultimately doomed the project long before a single lap was ever turned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The downfall wasn’t sudden. It began with the very thing that made CMS ambitious. Its scale. The multi-layered design required unprecedented coordination between developers, government agencies, environmental groups, and international racing bodies. Zoning battles dragged on for years. Investors cycled in and out. Deadlines slipped repeatedly.

Even after approvals were secured, costs surged, and timelines doubled. Fort Erie granted tax relief in 2014, and optimism briefly returned. But behind closed doors, key funding partners were growing uneasy. The more years passed without seeing construction equipment on-site, the harder it became to maintain confidence.

Then there were the legal challenges. Multiple landowners fought compulsory purchase orders meant to clear space for the facility. Regulatory reviews slowed progress further, and environmental requirements became increasingly expensive. The motorsport innovation park, once a celebrated partnership with McMaster University, stalled as well, losing momentum with every delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the late 2010s, CMS was quietly collapsing. Offices closed, community updates stopped, and the official website went dark. Investors backed away, and without them, the project simply couldn’t survive. Today, almost nothing remains. Not even a partial foundation or earthwork. The land is empty, reclaimed by grass and time. For younger fans, CMS barely exists as a memory at all; for older ones, it’s a footnote.

And yet, the track still circulates online. Photos, renderings, and what-could-have-been discussions sparked each time someone posts a forgotten image. CMS never hosted a single race, but it remains one of the most fascinating unrealized projects in motorsports history. Not because it failed, but because of who dreamed it up and how close it came to changing Canadian racing forever.