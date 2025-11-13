Jeff Gordon Dissects Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Championship Comeback After Brutal Slump

24 races. That’s how long Kyle Larson’s winless streak extended to, after his triumph at the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. For the No. 5 driver, such a slump was virtually unheard of, as he’s usually the one dominating the Cup Series, even going on to secure three triumphs in the opening 12 races. But it felt like something broke after his failed ‘double’ attempt, and ‘Yung Money’ struggled to get back his rhythm after that setback.

The problems seemed internal, with Jeff Gordon saying, “You’re never going to tear us down from the outside.” But somehow, miraculously, despite the long drought, Kyle Larson managed to clinch the championship without leading a single lap at Phoenix Raceway. And it all comes down to crew chief Cliff Daniel’s composure under pressure. And now, as the postseason takes over, Gordon has time to reflect on the turning point for Kyle Larson.

Jeff Gordon reveals the hard work behind Larson’s comeback

Speaking on the NASCAR Live podcast, the four-time Cup champion said, “And you know that’s what I saw in Cliff Daniels this year is that it was a unusual year for them, but he never quit. He never stopped being that strong leader and just trying to find different ways to pull or keep the team together, and be in position when the playoffs. And you know, I think that’s where I saw Cliff and Kyle like they before the playoffs, they’re like, OK. Like, we’ve got to get it back together. They did some things for the team away from the shop. You know, you heard about them reading different books.”

Believe it or not, Kyle Larson‘s 2025 championship run was far from smooth sailing. It was a season defined by resilience, setbacks, and an unwavering determination to back. Despite ultimately clinching the title, Larson went into a difficult mid-season stretch marred by a crash at the Indy 500 and another wreck in the Coca-Cola 600, both of which threatened to derail his campaign and shake up his confidence.

In that period, the No. 5 team faced immense pressure to diagnose its issues and rediscover its competitive rhythm. Weeks of underwhelming performances, stemming from car setup missteps and inconsistent execution, forced deep reflection and late-night strategy sessions. As Larson recalled, those two months tested everyone’s mental toughness.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver said, “There was definitely some truth to mentally draining with how just didn’t do a good job, so kind of down, myself then lost confidence all at the same time. And then I think our race cars got little bit down the wrong path on our race cars, and we didn’t quite realize it for a while.”

The performance ultimately served as a turning point; the team’s lack of speed compared to their rivals exposed the need for a reset, one that would sharpen their focus on precision and execution. A tough outing at Darlington proved to be the wake-up call they needed, revealing the flaws in their approach and setting the stage for a revival.

From that point on, HMS found the rhythm again. With improved setups, smarter decision-making, and renewed morale, Larson and his team clawed their way back to the front of the field, consistently battling for stage wins and leading laps, establishing the dominance that could eventually carry them to the 2025 NASCAR series championship.

Jeff Gordon is determined to fire up all cylinders in HMS

The remarkable season was a product of sheer dominance and relentless effort; it didn’t come without its challenges. Rick Hendrick’s team opened the Round of 16 with a disappointing performance at Darlington Raceway, their first playoff race of 2025, where none of their 4 cars finished in the top 15. At the following stop, Worldwide Technology Raceway, results improved slightly with some top 12 finishes, but execution errors and strategy missteps highlighted vulnerabilities in their early playoff approach. Still, Jeff Gordon remains more focused than ever, driving Hendrick Motorsports to aim even higher next year.

On the NASCAR live podcast, Gordon reflected, “Yeah, always work to be done. Always things that Mr. Hendrick is focused on investing in only to help our organization grow and get better. And for us, it’s about delivering on all those promises to our people. And, you know, the offseason. A lot of work to be done to show in Daytona in February next year to make sure that. You know, we’re hitting on all cylinders and go compete for another championship.”

Despite the rough start, HMS found its rhythm. At Phoenix Raceway, with two drivers still in contention, Kyle Larson delivered when it mattered most, clinching the team’s 15th Cup title. While William Byron’s late race caution played a role in Larson’s victory, it came at the cost of Byron’s own chance at triumph. With that behind them, Hendrick Motorsports is now ready to work tirelessly through the off-season to position Alex Bowman, who went winless in 2025, and Chase Elliott, who was eliminated in the Round of 8, as serious championship contenders in the coming season.