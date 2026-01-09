Jeff Gordon Distances Himself From NASCAR Fans to Defend Steve Phelps With 6-Word Statement

Steve Phelps has put an end to his decades-old chapter with NASCAR. While the move seems a personal decision, it is worth noting that NASCAR was distancing itself from Phelps. His comments and the subsequent drama surrounding the same made the situation too volatile for NASCAR. But just because the sport feels one way, it’s not necessary that everybody feels the same.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There’s no doubt that the comments he issued, which ultimately caused his exit, were highly unlike his usual calm demeanor. On one hand, the fans are absolutely overjoyed because of his decision. On the other hand, some drivers like Brad Keselowski aren’t, who commented in support of Phelps. And after him, it is now Jeff Gordon‘s turn to attract the attention of the mob.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Gordon highlights Steve Phelps’ “unique ability”

For 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, this is a great situation. The value of charters has now doubled in value, ranging from $90 to $100 million. But for other team executives, especially the ones who have been in the sport for a long time, it is not the ideal approach.

Jeff Gordon, who is currently the vice-chairman of Hendrick Motorsports and a four-time NASCAR champion himself, underlined the efforts put in by Steve Phelps during his tenure.

“Steve brought a very pragmatic, steady approach. He listened to the sport’s stakeholders, wasn’t afraid to ask hard questions, and genuinely wanted to make NASCAR better at every level,” Jeff Gordon told SBJ in an email.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His leadership during COVID was a defining example — navigating unprecedented uncertainty and helping the sport move forward at a historic moment in time. Steve has a unique ability to move comfortably between different groups, from broadcast partners, OEMs, and competitors to tracks, sponsors, and members of the media. That will be hard to replace.”

Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 23: Steve Phelps, President of NASCAR, Motorsport, USA looks on prior to the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 23, 2025, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 23 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250223742

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

If we analyze Gordon’s words closely, we will find the reasoning behind his statements. Steve Phelps was indeed the diplomat he is praised as. NASCAR’s approach to each and every situation had to be careful and planned meticulously. In a way, NASCAR is the representative of the American motorsports culture. If the sport did not function well during COVID, it would have pushed the entire stock car racing pedigree of America backwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Jeff Gordon’s words have not appeased the fans one bit. But the thing is, if we read the entire statement, we will find out that not just Phelps, but Gordon was actually in support of the changes currently underway at NASCAR.

“At the same time, this marks a necessary transition point. Steve helped position NASCAR for its next chapter, and now it’s on the leaders across the industry to step up, build on that foundation and keep the sport moving forward. He pushed NASCAR to take smart risks and be more welcoming to new and existing fans, and I believe that will have a lasting influence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The key influence that Steve held in the sport was that he was the mediator between the teams and the sanctioning body. The management of NASCAR is very closely packed due to the monopoly of France, and Steve Phelps was the only bridge between the teams and the higher-ups.

It is highly probable that NASCAR may enter a period of instability after the removal of such an important persona. Thus, the community needs to look at the statements of the team executives from a sports perspective.

Speaking about instability in the sport, a certain rumor has taken hold of the community…

ADVERTISEMENT

Is the France family giving up its NASCAR monopoly?

The community knows that the France family does not want to relinquish absolute control over NASCAR. But the recent period of lawsuits and multiple harsh criticisms of the sport has given way to a new rumor. Long ago, Goldman Sachs and NBC were in talks with NASCAR for a potential partnership deal.

Their plans never came to fruition. However, a recent report has made it clear that some sports businesses are highly interested in partnering with NASCAR. What this means is that just like Liberty Media, Dorna, and TKO are the major stakeholders in Formula 1, MotoGP, and UFC, and WWE, Jim France might have to collaborate with a partner willingly or unwillingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sharp spike of interest is owing to NASCAR’s evaluation of billions. And the fact that the sport is undergoing turbulent circumstances is just the cherry on top for these businesses that want to profit from the sport’s popularity.

For better or for worse, NASCAR is going to undergo some major changes in the upcoming years. What do you think will be the fate of the beloved stock car racing series in the future?