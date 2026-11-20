For six seasons, William Byron and Rudy Fugle built one of Hendrick Motorsports’ most successful driver-crew chief partnerships. So when Hendrick announced that Fugle would move to Alex Bowman’s No. 48 team and Adam Wall would take over the No. 24, it was easy to assume the decision had come from the top.

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Jeff Gordon has now revealed that Byron himself opened the door.

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“Towards the end of the year, William Byron came to us and said that he was open to a change,” Gordon said during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He framed it as a natural progression, not a broken relationship.

Gordon knows that transition personally. He compared Byron’s situation to his partnership with Ray Evernham. As Gordon developed, the coaching style that suited him as a young driver no longer matched what he needed.

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“I wanted to, you know, not just be led, but do a little bit more with the lead of the team and how I worked with the team,” Gordon recalled. He sees Byron reaching a similar stage: a driver who wants to become more involved in shaping the team rather than simply receiving direction.

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That distinction helps explain why the change is not a rejection of Fugle’s work. The pair reunited at Hendrick in 2021 after first working together at Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series in 2016. Their Cup partnership produced 16 wins, including consecutive Daytona 500 victories in 2024 and 2025, three straight Championship 4 appearances from 2023 through 2025, and the 2025 regular-season title. Fugle won at least once in every season with Byron.

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The 2026 campaign was less productive, with one victory and an eighth-place finish in the standings. But the end of the season hardly suggested a team falling apart. Byron won at Martinsville, finished second at Talladega and third at Homestead in the final three races they worked together.

There had been a public flashpoint earlier in the year, when Byron and Fugle exchanged heated words over the radio at Atlanta as the No. 24 Chevrolet struggled with handling.

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Both later said the frustration was directed at the car, not each other. Fugle said their relationship remained strong. Gordon’s explanation makes clear that the switch should not be reduced to that exchange.

Byron was receptive when Hendrick presented Wall as his next crew chief. Wall earned the promotion through engineering experience and results in the second national series. He was the lead race engineer for Kyle Larson’s No. 5 team during its 2021 championship season, when Larson won 10 races, and later served as an O’Reilly Series crew chief at JR Motorsports before returning to Hendrick.

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In 2026, Wall led Corey Day’s No. 17 team to four wins, 12 top fives and 22 top tens. Day finished fifth in the standings and remained in the championship fight until the finale. Wall had also worked with Byron in the O’Reilly Series, winning together at Charlotte in 2025.

Kenny Wallace has also compared Day’s transition from dirt racing to stock cars with Jeff Gordon’s own path, a nod to the potential around Hendrick’s young driver.

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Fugle, meanwhile, will take his experience to Bowman, who is entering his final full-time Cup season in 2027. Bowman welcomed the move with an Instagram joke about Fugle making him throw up during a Corvette passenger ride at a team event. Behind the humour, Bowman gets a proven crew chief who knows Hendrick’s system.

For Gordon, the changes are about raising the standard across the organisation. Byron gets a different coaching approach as he takes on more leadership, Wall gets his first full-time Cup crew-chief role, and Fugle gets a fresh challenge with Bowman.

The split was not simply Hendrick ending a successful partnership. By Gordon’s account, it began when Byron decided he was ready for something different.