Jeff Gordon Endorses NASCAR’s Global Push With Caution Over Scheduling Strain

NASCAR engines roar across the globe! They power everything from the NASCAR Canada Series to the NASCAR Euro Series in Europe, and even the NASCAR Brasil Series. Undeniably, each has its own local flavor and fan base. Yet, for all this international expansion, the NASCAR Cup Series, a bright-lit stage where stars like Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Denny Hamlin battle for glory, remains firmly rooted in the United States.

The allure of taking the Cup cars to new shores is undeniable. It promises fresh rivalries, global audiences, and the chance to turn motorsport’s biggest names into world travelers. But as the sport stretches its wings, one question looms. Can the Cup Series truly go global without stretching its teams, drivers, and schedule to the breaking point?

Behind the excitement of new markets and new fans, the realities of a grueling calendar and logistical hurdles quietly simmer, setting the stage for a debate that could shape NASCAR’s future, and Jeff Gordon weighed in with his views as Chairman of Hendrick Motorsports.

Jeff Gordon on NASCAR’s global ambitions

The 2025 Viva Mexico 250 in Mexico City marked the Cup Series’ 67-year-long-awaited return to international points racing. Fans packed the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The event drew global attention and new sponsors. Yet, while the spectacle was undeniable, the event also laid bare the logistical and physical challenges that come with taking a premier racing series to new countries.

Haulers had to leave incredibly early and travel for nearly a day on the road. Flights were rescheduled due to airplane issues, making the whole journey quite tumultuous. Well, this is something that has not gone unnoticed by industry leaders like Jeff Gordon, who kicked off NASCAR’s historic debut as the grand marshal.

Jeff Gordon explained the reason behind the long time it took NASCAR to go international in the pre-race press conference, saying, “It takes three years because it’s very, very challenging to figure out how to market it and get the interest and guarantee some success.” He further highlighted the logistical complexities of racing internationally with such a tightly packed schedule.

The 2025 season has 38 points-paying championship races, plus additional non-championship events such as the Clash and All-Star Race. The only week off is after the Bristol weekend. This naturally takes a toll on drivers, staff, and everyone involved. “Right now a 38-race schedule this year. We’ve had one weekend off for the entire year. We can’t do this. Michigan, Mexico City, back to Pocono, can’t happen,” Jeff Gordon explained.

Despite these hurdles, Jeff Gordon’s enthusiasm for NASCAR’s potential to make an impact worldwide is unmistakable. “Listen, I want to go everywhere in the world, right, that I think that NASCAR could make an impact, whether it be England, Germany, South America, Australia, you name it,” he said. As mentioned earlier, NASCAR has several international series, which are popular in their home turf. Imagine if the Cup, Xfinity, or even the Truck stars make regular appearances at circuits all around the world, like Formula 1 drivers.

Yet, Gordon is also pragmatic about the limits of expansion. He pointed out that, for now, it makes sense to focus on markets closer to home. “Obviously, the next thing on everybody’s mind seems to be staying somewhat close to the US, which means Canada,” he noted. “I think that makes sense.” Finally, Jeff Gordon admitted, “But it’s going to wear on us, and I don’t think we can do that back to back. So, got to make some adjustments in the schedule to figure out how to do this again.”

As NASCAR continues to explore new markets and opportunities, Gordon’s words serve as a reminder. The sport’s ambitions must be balanced against the well-being of its participants. The excitement of international expansion is undeniable, but without careful scheduling and planning, the risks of burnout and logistical chaos are very real.

Jeff Gordon weighs in on the horsepower debate

As NASCAR debates the future direction of its Cup Series cars, the conversation often centers on one key issue: horsepower. With current cars limited to 670 horsepower and some drivers and teams advocating for a significant increase, Jeff Gordon has offered a measured, pragmatic perspective on the proposed changes.

Gordon acknowledges that, at certain tracks (particularly short tracks and mile ovals), he would welcome an increase in horsepower. “Adding horsepower, I think, at certain tracks like the mile tracks and half-mile tracks, I like — I think we’re too glued to the race track right now,” he said. However, Jeff Gordon is quick to caution that simply boosting horsepower is not a magic solution to NASCAR’s on-track product challenges. “If we thought as a team adding horsepower, adding softer tires, was going to be the fix-all … it’s not,” he stated plainly.

One of Gordon’s primary concerns revolves around cost. Increasing horsepower would place an additional strain on engines and other components, leading to higher maintenance and replacement expenses for teams. “I hate bringing up cost, but we’re talking about components that won’t last. Not just in the engine,” he explained. Being part of the HMS leadership structure, it’s understandable why Gordon is factoring in costs here.

Ultimately, the Rainbow Warrior’s stance is one of cautious optimism. He supports exploring changes to improve competition. But, at the same time, it emphasizes that NASCAR must consider the broader implications for teams, drivers, and fans. In a sport where every tweak can have far-reaching consequences, Gordon’s experience and insight are a valuable guide for the future direction of the Cup Series.