Jeff Gordon Publicly Reveals Tom Cruise’s 5-Word Claim on NASCAR’s Cult Classic Movie

Days of Thunder significantly shaped NASCAR’s local brand into a global one. Thanks to Tom Cruise and the team’s efforts, the cult classic released in 1990 played a big role in making the stock car racing competition reach the nooks and crannies of the world. And as things stand, there is a possibility of a sequel in the near future, on which Jeff Gordon shared his exciting verdict.

Gordon’s update could delight Days of Thunder fans

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In a recent interview with Cup Scene, Gordon shared an update on the Days of Thunder sequel. While he did not explicitly mention anything about the movie or add anything new, the HMS boss was hopeful, nonetheless.

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“I don’t have any new updates or insight. I mean, I just assume that whatever was taking place, was building a storyline or some characters, something to do maybe some sort of a pitch,” Gordon said. “To go to some studios or or whoever. I don’t really know a whole lot more than that, but I’m certainly optimistic and hopeful.”

Following this, Gordon assured NASCAR fans with a positive update from Tom Cruise, the lead star of the first movie. Here’s what he said further:

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“And I saw Tom what one or two years ago, and he actually brought it up then, and we were just laughing about it, and then he’s like, ‘No, I’m serious. Like this is going to happen.’ So when Tom Cruise says that you take it seriously, but yeah, we’ll see. But yeah, that’d be exciting to see the sport be able to be a part of that. We’ll go to the TV right here.”

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Imago Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder. Via X (@ATRightMovies)

Notably, Gordon’s update about the Days of Thunder sequel comes amid the recent talks about making the second installment of the movie. As per multiple reports, a Hollywood film writer has met multiple NASCAR teams and drivers to develop a script for the movie.

The film is expected to center on Tom Cruise’s character, Cole Trickle, and will continue the story from where the original movie ended. The first edition of the movie was made on a modest $60 million, and grossed $157.9 million worldwide.

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With that said, it will be interesting to see if Jeff Gordon and Hendrick Motorsports drivers play a significant role in the upcoming movie. Keeping aside the Days of Thunder sequel, Gordon is now a happy man, especially after Chase Elliott’s recent win at Martinsville.

Gordon hailed Elliott after an important Martinsville victory

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Chase Elliott emerged victorious at Martinsville on Sunday’s Cup Series race, and with this, he secured Hendrick Motorsports’ first win of the 2026 season. Following the victory, Gordon, the Vice Chairman of the organization, said about the driver:

“I love this guy. I love the work and the effort he puts in, how smart he is, the team he builds. Nobody’s a tougher critic than he is of the team and their performance.”

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Following this, Gordon emphasized how Elliott has always been under pressure ever since he became the most popular driver in NASCAR. By giving the example of Dale Earnhardt Jr, he said:

“You’ve always seen this. Whether it was Dale Earnhardt Jr. or Chase, whoever is the popular driver in the series, there’s a lot of critics that want to sit on the sidelines and evaluate it.”

Elliott started his race from 10th on the grid, but moved down to 12th by the end of Stage 1. In Stage 2, he went down further to 14th place, but in the end, he recovered brilliantly to finish the race on top. Thanks to the victory, he moved up to fourth place in the Drivers’ Standings with 249 points.