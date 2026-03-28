Jeff Gordon Reveals Jimmie Johnson’s Relentless Drive That Forced Him to Reinvent Himself at Hendrick Motorsports

When Jimmie Johnson joined Rick Hendrick in 2002, Jeff Gordon was already at his career peak. Gordon had already established himself with his super-dominant performances against some of the very best in the sport, including Dale Earnhardt. However, when Johnson joined the team, there seemed to be a quick shift in culture, which Gordon had to follow along with.

Jeff Gordon on racing alongside Jimmie Johnson

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Despite having just come through the ranks, Johnson had the discipline and work ethic essential to excel in NASCAR. Gordon was quick to spot it and described what it was like to be with Johnson in his early days.

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“Jimmie and Chad, they just outworked people, you know, Jimmie came into it pretty humble,” Gordon said on the Stacking Pennies podcast. “He hadn’t had a ton of success, but he was very consistent and very fast. And when you put him in Hendrick equipment, then all the ingredients were there to have success.”

It did not take him long to get used to the team and contend for championships. In fact, Johnson ended up dominating in the Chase format, which was something that Gordon failed to do. But there were quite a few learning moments that happened for him with Johnson.

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Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Jack Link s 500 – Qualifying Apr 26, 2025 Talladega, Alabama, USA Former driver Jeff Gordon talks with the media during Jack Link s 500 qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway. Talladega Talladega Superspeedway Alabama USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVashaxHuntx 20250426_kdn_hd1_005

“I think earlier in my career, I was like Jimmie. I was just a sponge and just all in, whatever it took, and then you have some success, and you’re like, “Yeah, I got this. I’m good.” Right?,” said Gordon. “I think I had to reevaluate and go, ‘No, no, you know, I’ve got to look at data more. I’ve got to work out more.’ You know, I’ve got to bond with the team more. It made me a better race car driver, which I’m thankful for.”

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There was almost a decade’s difference between when Gordon began driving for the team and when Jimmie Johnson debuted in 2001 and joined full-time in 2002. Coming from the newer generation, he had a different outlook on racing and consistently developing. Both of the drivers were at the top of their game, and of course, they shared their learnings as they went ahead.

For Gordon, it was all about mastering that Chase format, under which Johnson won enough to match Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty with a whopping seven Cup Series championships. Jeff Gordon never reached this career peak in all his years with Rick Hendrick; however, he was still retired a legend. His racecraft, passion for racing, and dominant nature all fueled his persona. Although there was a lot Gordon learnt from Johnson, their egos also clashed at times.

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When Johnson and Gordon found themselves in a feud

The 2010 Cup Series race at Talladega was a testament to both the drivers’ performances. Hendrick Motorsports was expected to dominate, but who was going to be the driver to do that? The #24 took on a campaign to chase down Johnson’s #48, and both of them showcased some excellent racing. They were bumper to bumper, wheel to wheel, just battling out to clinch the victory at the superspeedway.

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At one point in the race, however, Jimmie Johnson misjudged just how fast his teammate could come into the corner and exit with an overtake, and this was when he ended up making contact with Jeff Gordon. The latter was upset, to say the least.

Imago Jeff Gordon, left, and Jimmie Johnson wave to the crowd during driver introductions for the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

“I was coming 10 miles an hour faster than anybody, and the 48 is testing my patience, I can tell you that,” Gordon added. “It takes a lot to make me mad, and I am pissed right now. You know when a car is going that much faster. … I don’t know what it is with me and him right now, but whatever,” he said after the race.

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Both drivers had a legendary run. Gordon bid farewell to full-time racing at the end of the 2015 season, and five years later, Johnson followed suit and retired. While Jeff Gordon is still involved with Hendrick Motorsports as their Vice Chairman, Jimmie Johnson fields a team of his own in the Cup Series.